Global site navigation

Local editions

"From Village Girl to Brand Ambassador": Lady Shares How Her Life Transformed, Video Inspires Many
People

"From Village Girl to Brand Ambassador": Lady Shares How Her Life Transformed, Video Inspires Many

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A young lady has shared how she went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador
  • The lady shared a throwback of when she used to farm in the village and cook with firewood before her life turned around
  • Netizens took to the comments section to applaud her and wish her more success in her life endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A young Nigerian lady has greatly inspired people after sharing how she attained greater heights.

The lady identified as @pensandimaginations on TikTok revealed that her life turned around in 2023.

Lady transitions from village girl to brand ambassador
Lady shares how her life transformed Photo credit: @pensandimaginations/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady transitions from village girl to ambassador

Sharing her life story, the lady recounted how she used to be a poor village girl who only had chores to attend to.

Read also

Teen star Angel Unigwe copies Ayra Starr, rocks skimpy clothes in controversial photos: “Desperate”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in 2023, she became a brand ambassador and her life transformed for good.

The young lady shared a throwback of herself cooking with firewood, clearing a farm, and pounding palm fruits.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador in 2023.”

Reactions as lady's life transforms for good

Netizens applauded the lady’s success and wished her well.

@immaculateadaobiu said:

“I too Ive dis girl content like my sister can go through ur page anytime she sees ur post. she is 1 of d people that made me start watching ur content.”

Cossie Sorchie reacted:

“Congratulations one and only mini celeb.”

Flourish1015 reacted:

“More growth mini celeb nwa Kee maka Osadebe Njideka Miriam moots??? pls.”

Sleeky Grace said:

Read also

"After 3 years of waiting": Lady finally gets American visa to meet husband, video melts hearts

“More ambassadorial deals to sign in 2024.”

Dominic oma said:

“Have been with u from the beginning am so proud of you bo!”

@amazingumeh said:

“Congratulations i pray i will be the next congratulations (3) once again.”

Imma's Food Diary reacted:

“Hove you so much and super proud of you.”

ABIRIBA FIRST DAUGHTER said:

“For all those who pray for this I pray for answered prayers.”

Watch the video below:

Lady who used to hawk relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.

At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts. The lady even once hawked at a concert. Seconds into the video, her transformation wowed many as she was packed up at an airport.

Read also

"My life changed since I started using charms": Lady who used to be broke flaunts luxury gifts from man

She got abroad and started working. Her work uniform suggested she became a nurse. Many people who saw how her life changed congratulated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel