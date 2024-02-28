"From Village Girl to Brand Ambassador": Lady Shares How Her Life Transformed, Video Inspires Many
- A young lady has shared how she went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador
- The lady shared a throwback of when she used to farm in the village and cook with firewood before her life turned around
- Netizens took to the comments section to applaud her and wish her more success in her life endeavours
A young Nigerian lady has greatly inspired people after sharing how she attained greater heights.
The lady identified as @pensandimaginations on TikTok revealed that her life turned around in 2023.
Lady transitions from village girl to ambassador
Sharing her life story, the lady recounted how she used to be a poor village girl who only had chores to attend to.
But in 2023, she became a brand ambassador and her life transformed for good.
The young lady shared a throwback of herself cooking with firewood, clearing a farm, and pounding palm fruits.
She captioned the video:
“POV: You went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador in 2023.”
Reactions as lady's life transforms for good
Netizens applauded the lady’s success and wished her well.
@immaculateadaobiu said:
“I too Ive dis girl content like my sister can go through ur page anytime she sees ur post. she is 1 of d people that made me start watching ur content.”
Cossie Sorchie reacted:
“Congratulations one and only mini celeb.”
Flourish1015 reacted:
“More growth mini celeb nwa Kee maka Osadebe Njideka Miriam moots??? pls.”
Sleeky Grace said:
“More ambassadorial deals to sign in 2024.”
Dominic oma said:
“Have been with u from the beginning am so proud of you bo!”
@amazingumeh said:
“Congratulations i pray i will be the next congratulations (3) once again.”
Imma's Food Diary reacted:
“Hove you so much and super proud of you.”
ABIRIBA FIRST DAUGHTER said:
“For all those who pray for this I pray for answered prayers.”
Watch the video below:
Lady who used to hawk relocates abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.
At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts. The lady even once hawked at a concert. Seconds into the video, her transformation wowed many as she was packed up at an airport.
She got abroad and started working. Her work uniform suggested she became a nurse. Many people who saw how her life changed congratulated her.
Source: Legit.ng