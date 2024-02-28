A young lady has shared how she went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador

The lady shared a throwback of when she used to farm in the village and cook with firewood before her life turned around

Netizens took to the comments section to applaud her and wish her more success in her life endeavours

A young Nigerian lady has greatly inspired people after sharing how she attained greater heights.

The lady identified as @pensandimaginations on TikTok revealed that her life turned around in 2023.

Lady transitions from village girl to ambassador

Sharing her life story, the lady recounted how she used to be a poor village girl who only had chores to attend to.

But in 2023, she became a brand ambassador and her life transformed for good.

The young lady shared a throwback of herself cooking with firewood, clearing a farm, and pounding palm fruits.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You went from being a village girl to becoming a brand ambassador in 2023.”

Reactions as lady's life transforms for good

Netizens applauded the lady’s success and wished her well.

@immaculateadaobiu said:

“I too Ive dis girl content like my sister can go through ur page anytime she sees ur post. she is 1 of d people that made me start watching ur content.”

Cossie Sorchie reacted:

“Congratulations one and only mini celeb.”

Flourish1015 reacted:

“More growth mini celeb nwa Kee maka Osadebe Njideka Miriam moots??? pls.”

Sleeky Grace said:

“More ambassadorial deals to sign in 2024.”

Dominic oma said:

“Have been with u from the beginning am so proud of you bo!”

@amazingumeh said:

“Congratulations i pray i will be the next congratulations (3) once again.”

Imma's Food Diary reacted:

“Hove you so much and super proud of you.”

ABIRIBA FIRST DAUGHTER said:

“For all those who pray for this I pray for answered prayers.”

Lady who used to hawk relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.

At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts. The lady even once hawked at a concert. Seconds into the video, her transformation wowed many as she was packed up at an airport.

She got abroad and started working. Her work uniform suggested she became a nurse. Many people who saw how her life changed congratulated her.

