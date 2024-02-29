May Edochie recently shared a sweet video of her gushing about the appearance of a male friend

In the heartwarming video, the fast-rising influencer was seen referring to the male friend as a fine gentleman

As expected, May's video has stirred reactions from netizens as many claimed her husband, Yul Edochie, wouldn't be happy with her action

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, politician and cleric Yul Edochie, has sparked mixed reactions on social media over a recent video of her with a male friend.

In the video, May was spotted in a moving car with the male friend as she sweetly gushed over his handsome appearance.

Another clip showed the moment Yul's first wife playfully referred to her friend as a fine gentleman while warning single ladies to stay away from him.

"He is a fine gentleman, don't look at him too much," she said in the video.

May appears to be living her life to the fullest despite reports of a divorce from Yul.

Watch the sweet video showing May Edochie gushing about a male friend here

Reactions trail May Edochie's video

Her sweet display with her male friend charmed fans who watched the video. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

jojomarieb1:

"Am just here blushing on the video... why am I smiling over here. I love this video o. Love you, my celebrity queen."

yummy__crispy:

"This one enter oooooo let me find a way to close my eyes Mr shielu is online."

nellylopez4real:

"Oga Yul is setting ring light."

abigailnyamuziwa:

"The most handsome guy in Nigeria not that one who is begging gifts at tick-tock."

annointed_hands_creations:

"Yul will have sleepless nights thinking what to post with his elephant AKA body by annie in the mud."

lizzianno:

"He's cute my Queen I wish he's yours."

mr_landlord_of:

"Stop posting another man and go back to your husband..ashawo Dey ur eye."

Yul Edochie says he is Nigeria's most handsome man

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie attempted to humour his fans with a post shared on Instagram.

The online preacher shared a picture of himself and proceeded to crown himself as the most handsome man in Nigeria.

“Most handsome man in Nigeria. Wishing you all a happy new month. (Though many are not happy, but all will be well. God dey)," he wrote.

