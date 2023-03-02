Actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media with a post ushering his fans and followers into the month of March

The actor shared a picture and proceeded to crown himself as the most handsome man in the country

Edochie’s post, although humourous, didn’t bode well with some of his followers who are still hurt by Peter Obi’s loss

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie attempted to humour his fans and followers in the online community with a post shared on Instagram.

The former presidential aspirant shared a picture of himself and proceeded to crown himself as the most handsome man in Nigeria.

Yul Edochie crowns himself the most handsome Nigerian man. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie equally used the opportunity to usher his fans into the month of March. The movie star, who was among staunch supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, admitted that many people are not happy with the outcome of the presidential elections.

“Most handsome man in Nigeria. Wishing you all a happy new month. (Though many are not happy, but all will be well. God dey),” he wrote.

See his post below:

Yul Edochie’s followers react

meetpatnice said:

"You want to start again, election is finished."

onyinyechi_nf said:

"I don’t even know wether na you dey vex me abi na the election."

jessicaogoba said:

"Country nor stable, you're talking about handsome, abeg pack one side."

el.ite4122 said:

"Mugu , above 40 years and still acting childish.. don't u see what's happening in ur country? Handsome man .. just dey play."

akoneris4 said:

"Stop behaving childish. That is why u keep making babies out of wedlock. Whereas God bless u with a beautiful home."

adebowalechristianah said:

"Lol. Who are not happy ?. Yul edochie election is over . Trust me your followers are coming for you again. Pls don't let them come for you . Just be a good father to your children."

zeeeknow said:

"Whatever you call yourself if what you are That’s life!"

kijera823 said:

"This man please stop all this nonsense because your kids are grown up now ."

May Yul-Edochie celebrates Peter Obi's Lagos win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, trended online after she made a morale-boosting post dedicated to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.

May's post celebrated the Labour Party's victory in Lagos over the All Progressives Congress (APC) before she encouraged Obidients to stay hopeful to the end.

"Lord I'm so grateful for this Lagos State victory, it speaks volumes of the Eze ebube we serve. Lord we still trust you for a total victory," one of her followers wrote in response.

