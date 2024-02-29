A Nigerian man visited his daughter on her birthday, but he also took with him some pleasant surprises

In a heartwarming video seen on TikTok, the man took some garri in a container for his daughter

However, he also wrapped a white envelope containing N10,000 and hid it in the garri for the birthday lady

A lady who recently observed her birthday received interesting gifts from her father.

The Nigerian lady popularly known as Daddy's Favourite shared a video of when she unwrapped the gifts.

The lady was happy when she unwrapped the gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@lizzybeestore.

In the short clip, it was seen that the man gifted his daughter some garri contained in a small bucket.

But in the bucket, the man had wrapped a white envelope which he nicely hid in the garri.

When the lady opened the envelope, she discovered the sum of N10,000 in it.

A lot of people said the girl is truly her father's favourite owing to how he pampered her with the little he had on her birthday.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets garri from her father

@Weston of AAUA said:

"Best dad ever."

@Kiki daope commented:

"Even garri self na gold garri don cost for market."

@kemistry33 said:

"May he live long, missing my dad right now."

@Shemmy Gold remarked:

"Na daddy favorite you be true true."

@hannahvictor988 said:

"Long life in health daddy. God bless you richly sir."

@Adun__ola commented:

"Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth dad."

@Precious Okafor said:

"If na guy now you go pour am the garri."

@Vannesa Wayne said:

"Why you no pour the garri on your dad head …..but if na one boy bring garri you go dey ask for what."

@Nimih said:

"You see our Ekiti parents ehm, them be best of them all. Because they're always precious and they know how best to relate with their daughters."

Source: Legit.ng