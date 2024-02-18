Singer Jaywon has lent his voice to the trending online drama between his colleagues Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem

According to him, Eedris does not have the right to describe Burna as arrogant because they are in the same category

He also acknowledged Eedris' contribution to the industry but his attitude prevented him from being recognised

Nigerian singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has lambasted his older colleague Eedris Abdulkareem after the latter chastised Burna Boy for being arrogant.

Jaywon criticises Eedris Abdulkareem, says he is as arrogant as Burna Boy. Image credit: @abdulkareemeedris, @jaywonjuwonlo, @burnaboygram/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a tweet on his X page, the 'This Year' crooner said Burna is only following the footsteps of the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner.

He noted that Eedris has played his part in the industry but he was not given his flowers because he is arrogant. In addition, he said what goes around comes around, and it is being reflected in Burna.

Legit.ng also reported that Burna has replied Eedris, and his words got several reactions online. Jaywon's tweet read:

"Eedris has contributed a lot to the Nigerian music industry. Was he applauded for that? no, and it was all because of his arrogant behaviour, and that's exactly what Burna too is doing. So, when I say, 'what goes around come around' is actually for both of them. Las las, everybody go collect. Na just time! Ire ooo."

Check out Jaywon's post on Eedris and Burna Boy below:

Reactions trail Jaywon's tweet on Eedris, Burna

Several people have reacted to Jaywon's tweet on Eedris' statement about Burna Boy. Check out some of their comments below:

@nonso30BG:

"Pure facts. Na why Nigerians nor rate Burna Boy be this."

@_Tri_stan:

“My fall is unheard of. You never hear them say I fell off. Not you waiting for his downfall… U go wait tire. Burna Boy is never going to turn out like Eedris because he is not Eedris. He’s gonna be in your faces and ears forever.

@shafiihamidu:

"Eedris and Burna getting a taste of 'what goes around comes around'! Seems like karma's got a VIP section reserved for divas in the music industry! Lesson learned: you can sing your heart out, but leave the diva antics at home!"

@k_remedy:

"Odogwu I respect u so much, but I no go support u talking less about Eedris.... Baba, na that Eedris arrogancy changed the way all these big brands take dey treat local artists. If him no para for 50 cent, Guinness for no allow Wyclef meet nor collaborate with Faze, 2face and Sound Sultan."

@Hawwal29:

"Egbon, you re one of the most sensible artist in the industry. God bless u egbon. Love is the only religion."

@oshaomoakin:

"Why would you guys say Davido is Juwon’s Boss. I met Jaywon in his prime 2007. Davido was not even out then. Jaywon is one of the most responsible and talented artist Naija has produced. His submission about Burna and Eedris is accurate. Who doesn’t know they are arrogant."

Jaywon calls out colleague over song theft

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jaywon had called out veteran singer and entertainer D’banj over what has been described as intellectual theft.

He claimed his colleague had reached out, asking his artist to drop his song, which they rejected.

In addition, he said that despite their refusal, D’banj went on to release his song as he stressed that the singer could do better.

Source: Legit.ng