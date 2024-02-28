The heartbroken young man whose girlfriend danced with Omah Lay at the singer’s concert has now hit good fortune

Shortly after the raunchy video of the guy’s girlfriend dancing with the Nigerian star went viral, he started to bag brand deals

A video of the heartbroken boyfriend working for a foreign brand made the rounds online and Nigerians shared their thoughts

There has been a new development for the young man whose girlfriend danced with Omah Lay at the singer’s show.

Recall that social media was in disarray after a video trended of Omah Lay’s raunchy dance moves with a lady at his concert as her boyfriend watched with disappointment from the sidelines.

Boyfriend of lady Omah Lay danced with at concert bags juicy deals. Photos: @adesope_shopsydoo

The video caused a lot of drama and the heartbroken boyfriend appears to have met good fortune as a result of it.

It has been gathered that the boyfriend involved in the Omah Lay concert drama has started to bag juicy brand deals.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by UK-based Nigerian media personality, Adesope Shopsydoo, the heartbroken boyfriend was seen in a commercial for a foreign brand. See the impressive clip below:

Reactions as boyfriend in Omah Lay drama bags brand deals

The new development on the heartbroken boyfriend whose babe danced with Omah Lay at his show raised interesting reactions from netizens. A number of them were pleased to see him thriving.

Read some of their comments below:

_gbolahan_murfit_:

“Omoh e come be like na the girl Dey delay the guy blessings.”

richieray19:

“God knows how to turn water to wine at the perfect time. He can never be late .”

awujayz:

“The girl will wish she is the one getting all this recognition.”

geomel555:

“Na now I believe say some shame/mockery dey really lead to success.”

olori_bpa:

“Smart guy! He better capitalize on the moment! Make that bread .”

resqdee:

“That’s how life is, when you get disappointed But at the end of the day you get appointed.”

subzero_mich:

“ He is where he is , because u all made a fuss about nothing. Omahlay blessed and now this boy and hopefully the girl is blessed too .”

Omah Lay: Kai Cenat gifts boyfriend $20,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kai Cenat, a popular American online streamer and YouTuber, hosted a ’20 Women vs 1 Man’ date for the young man who went viral after his girlfriend danced on stage with Omah Lay.

Amid the reactions that trailed the video, the young man appeared on a live chat with Kai Cenat, who allegedly gave him the sum of $20k (N32 million) and a new girlfriend.

Although the man is yet to confirm if he accepted the lady Kai Cenat gave him, the YouTuber, was said to have gone to organise a ’20 Women vs 1 Man’ date for him to find a new and perfect girlfriend.

