America's Kai Cenat has reportedly come through for the guy whose girlfriend danced on stage with Omah Lay

The American YouTuber was said to have given the young man the sum of $20k and a new girlfriend

Kai Cenat's gesture has stirred comments from Nigerian netizens who took to different platforms to applaud him

Kai Cenat, a popular American online streamer and YouTuber has been reported to have hosted a ’20 Women vs 1 Man’ date for the young man who went viral after his girlfriend danced on stage with Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the man was seen shaking his head in disappointment as he watched the steamy dance moves between his girlfriend and Omah Lay.

The video went viral, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians, with netizens mocking the young man.

Kai Cenat supports young man in viral video

Amid the reactions that trailed the video, the young man appeared on a live chat with Kai Cenat, who allegedly gave him the sum of $20k (N32 million) and a new girlfriend.

Although the man is yet to confirm if he accepted the lady Kai Cenat gave him, the YouTuber, was said to have gone to organise a ’20 Women vs 1 Man’ date for him to find a new and perfect girlfriend.

Watch the video from Kai Cenat's live chat

Nigerians react to Kai Cenat's video

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

Omah Lay: Vee drags young man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Vee blamed the young lady’s boyfriend for not acting immediately.

BBNaija Vee argued that the young man should have left the scene immediately when he saw the dance was getting extreme.

In her words:

“If they truly are in a relationship, the only mistake that guy made was not leaving the venue as soon as she got on stage."

