A Nigerian man has shared a video of a brilliant seven-year-old girl who attended to him at a market

The smart little girl held a POS machine and operated it perfectly while the customer watched in awe

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to applaud the child

A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video of a little girl smartly operating a POS machine.

The young man identified as @likufamillion on TikTok revealed that the little girl was not eight years old yet.

7-year-old girl operates POS machine perfectly Photo credit: @likufamillion/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl operates POS machine

In a video, the smart girl held the POS machine in her hands and operated it perfectly before handing it over to the customer to input his password.

After the transaction was over and successful, she entered her guardian's store and brought out the money he requested.

The little girl’s diligence at such a young age impressed the man and netizens at large who watched the clip.

The video was captioned:

“Omo this country done hard see who do pos for me today she no reach 8years.”

Reactions trail video of smart child

The video sparked reactions from netizens who lauded the child's brilliance.

@user498319951048 said:

“Guy you just cast your pin be very careful.”

Cynthia Morgan said:

“She even wear palazzo.”

@kemiesther18 reacted:

“Was I the only one that heard 1200 how much did her collect later.”

Asa-Nwanyi-Egede.Com said:

“Iyaaa Nobi new tin bros my Neighbor children Dey do this one na even seff Medicine cos it's a chemist stor, Under 10 oooo.”

@nwanyisundayokoro1 reacted:

“That is why love Nigeria.”

@adijatoluwaseyior said:

“Well done my baby girl more wisdom.”

OMOTUNDE reacted;

“She said approved.”

Omobolanle reacted:

“Thanks sir for post are on TikTok.”

Olaoluwakiitan + aV said:

“Yes oo & Uba house she is helping her mom.”

Watch the video below:

Brilliant little girl speaks with clean accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little Nigerian girl speaking boldly and fluently with a nice accent has surprised netizens.

In the impressive video, she talked about how English words vary in pronunciation and spelling. She stated that the spelling of an English word is a poor guide to how the word is pronounced. She also gave examples of words with the letter 'A' which sounded differently when pronounced.

"The English spelling is a poor guide to its pronunciation. This simply means that English words are not pronounced the same way they are spelt or written", she said.

Source: Legit.ng