A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video of his two-year-old daughter doing house chores at home

The father said he was so surprised when he woke up and saw his little girl washing plates

The video which has been trending on the TikTok app impressed netizens who lauded the child in the comments

A young Nigerian man has gushed over his daughter who impressed him with her hardworking nature.

The proud father identified as @chigospecial on TikTok revealed that the toddler was just two years old.

Little girl washes dishes at home Photo credit: @chigospecial/TikTok.

Man shares clip of daughter washing plates

Chigo said he woke up and couldn't find his daughter in the room as he expected.

He began to search for her around the house and was so surprised to see her washing plates on her own.

In the video, the little girl washed the plates with all seriousness and after washing, she swept the living room and packed the dirt.

The man reiterated that he was scared because his daughter acts so maturely like an adult all the time.

He captioned the video:

“She's too mature for a 2-year-old baby to do this.”

Chigo and his family are known on TikTok for making funny content and videos about themselves.

Reactions as 2-year-old girl washes plates

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments.

Vickysmooth reacted;

“Plate wey una don wash already.”

@callmegift said:

“My own be say try to de brush ur hair.”

Halimah ometere said:

“This guy must from Anambra prate.”

Tony said:

“Why the pikin they wash prate.”

Mirian Asuquo said:

“Let her wash the prate o let her do house choice too it's a good thing.”

Libra said:

“Confuse us till we learn to mind our business.”

Derrah_хо said:

“Yes, she's doing house choice at the age of 2 years. it's well o.”

Lady without hands washes plates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has demonstrated great ability in her physical challenge in a video that is causing a stir on the net.

The pretty lady recorded herself doing the dishes with her upper limbs because she is without hands. In the inspiring video she shared on TikTok, the lady first emptied a dirty plate of its remaining food using a fork which she held with her teeth. She then proceeded to wash all the dirty dishes in her sink.

The lady would scrub, rinse, clean and return the plates to the kitchen rack. The ease and fast pace at which she carried out the activity with her arms would make one wonder if hands actually were that important or just overrated.

