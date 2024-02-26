Controversial Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin recently sparked massive reactions with their recent gospel ministration

Controversial Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, have once again sparked a massive social-media uproar with their recent Sunday evening ministration.

Days after Yul had announced that Judy Austin was to be a on his YouTube ministration TV she joins him and talks about some touchy issues.

On Sunday evening, February 26, 2024, Judy Austin joined her husband during service, where she spoke about adultery and fornication.

During the sermon, Judy was heard advising young ladies to stay away from adultery, especially when they're in the university.

Judy Austin advises young girls during ministration

During the service, Yul Edochie's wife advised young girls to avoid a wayward life. She shared profound messages on why young ladies must avoid living a wayward lifestyle, which they're most susceptible to falling into during their university days.

She noted that when in school, girls should focus on what they're in school for and shouldn't be living in a man's house at that stage of their life.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's ministration

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@bodymatters_new_backkup:

"God cannot be mocked‼️ You both are just hastening your dööms day!"

@simply_onyin:

"Comedy just too much for this internet."

@iamvinarose:

"I’m even shy to watch the full video."

@nze001:

"My tiredness is tired of Yul and Judy."

@_effaaa_:

"This woman's audacity is 20naira at Oshodi underbridge."

@fatiatbale:

"I honestly think this man is going through a mid life crisis or some kind of mental breakdown."

@sweetsalt.___:

"Mama Wawa and papa Wawa."

@daezy_obi:

"I love the way they just fit each other (2 Iberibe people)"

@opey_opey200:

"This man does not look happy.May God restore him."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

Source: Legit.ng