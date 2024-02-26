Rita Ediochie has reacted to the advice Judy Austin gave young girls during her husband's church service on Sunday

She has stated that young ladies should not live a wayward life while she was the guest speaker during their service

Rita told her she could not mock God and added that she had held a man hostage in her house and has been babbling on social media

Rita Edochie is not comfortable with the message Judy Austin preached during the Sunday service.

Legit.ng had reported that Austin was a guest minister on the online church established by her husband, Yul Edochie. She spoke about young ladies and their wayward life while advising them.

In her reaction to the video, the veteran actress who has given May a shoulder to lean on said that the actress has been holding someone's husband to ransom yet she has been blabbing on social media.

Rita Edochie blasts Judy Austin over advise to young girls. Photo credit @ritaedochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Edochie says Austin cannot mock God

In the short message she posted. Edochie noted that God cannot be mocked. She added that what God would do to Austin would make her marvel.

The veteran actress claimed that the end of Austins' behaviour would be disastrous.

This is not the first time that Edochie would be taking a swipe at Austin while defending May, Yul's first wife. She threatened Austin before and also claimed something would happen to her if she did not leave Yul Edochie.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed Rita Edochie's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@teejaiygold:

"Her karma will be very disastrous, she had the guts to take her evil near God."

@ivyesinna:

"Judy Austin irritates me i swear."

@irawo_toh_ju_irawo_lo:

"It will shock her soonest."

@amakanwa82:

"Since Nigerians refused to view their YouTube video, so they decided to create drama to get more views and even brought Judy too so the views can increase."

@charming_ebony:

"Exactly. Her end is here immediately she decided to play her actress role with God."

@garmaitobless_07:

"Ooh for sure mama."

@eby_iyk:

"Yes mama."

@maiii_cci:

"Judy advicing girls not play wife to little boys, a woman that has been sidechike all her life to married man, chai God is indeed merciful."

@mabelzee:

"God will fight May’s battle."

@quee_nsabin:

"They called them strange woman for reason. Trying hard to cause some so much damage in a way that even if her juju expires,"

Rita Edochie trolls Austin in Pete's presence

Legit.ng had reported that Rita had taken a swipe at Austin when her father-in-law was around.

The veteran actress in a video fired subtle shots at Austin. She said that Austin joined Edochie's family through the window.

She also praised her husband's brother while reiterating her joy at being a wife in Edochie's family.

Source: Legit.ng