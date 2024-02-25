Mohbad's wife Omowunmi has broken her silence once again, disclosing that she knows a lot about his demise

Omowunmi, in a recent outburst online, however, stressed that bullies were preventing her from speaking up

The late singer's wife also addressed the call for a DNA test by Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad is in the news again after his wife, in a recent social media outburst, revealed information about his death but was being prevented from speaking by bullies.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Mohbad, a former Marlian signee, passed on in September 2022 in a death that has continued to spark controversies.

Mohbad's wife claims she is being bullied

Omowunmi, in a lengthy post she shared via her Instagram page, said she was silenced by bullies in the music industry over the singer’s death.

The mother of one disclosed she felt helpless, adding that the bullies have been targeting her by releasing a voice note she recorded some years back.

Mohbad's wife speaks on DNA test for son

Omowunmi also addressed the call for a DNA test to determine the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam, championed by the singer's dad, Joseph Aloba.

She stated that it brought tears and pains as the late singer never for once questioned the paternity of their son during his lifetime.

An extract from her post read:

“They silenced my husband by spreading rumours that he was on drugs. Now they’ve been targeting me by releasing a voice note I recorded a few years ago for medical purposes

“They’re attacking our only child by labelling him as illegitimate. My husband was messed up mentally. If he had continued speaking about his challenges, perhaps he would still be alive today."

See her post below:

Social media users react

See some of the comments netizens dropped as they reacted to Mohbad's wife's outburst.

ukshoppingwithtessy:

"Abiamo,no abiamo will alllow any one take d rights of her child with or without father ,No one."

iam_olorijide:

"Ontop your son death, bargaining on it. Olorun maje ka shi baba ni."

hadeydayorfabrics:

"So after the said DNA what will be the next topic,let assume the DNA came positive what will be the bone of contention, Awon Omo ale ti won pe Enikan ni Omo ale…."

Mohbad's dad set to release tribute album

Legit.ng also reported that Aloba announced his plan to drop a tribute album a few months after his son died.

The cover of the album, titled 'Itunu', trended on social media at the time of the announcement.

Aloba's action sparked mixed comments online.

