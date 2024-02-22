An old video of American rapper Rick Ross talking about the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, Rick Ross noted that at the point he is currently in his life, all he wants to do from now on is to bring attention to the African culture

He also revealed in the video his plans to go on tour across Africa with some indigenous artists making wave on the continent

A video of popular American rapper William Leonard Roberts, aka Rick Ross, hailing Nigerian president Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The viral clip is an old video from some weeks ago when Rick Ross went on his Instagram page to announce his plans to go on a massive tour across Africa.

An old clip of US rapper Rick Ross hailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu creates a stir online.

Source: Instagram

During his announcement, he gave a shoutout to the president of Nigeria and some other African heads of state, including Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and William Ruto of Kenya.

Rick Ross bastardizes Tinubu's name

However, how Rick Ross pronounced the Nigerian president's name has stirred many reactions online. Instead of Bola Tinubu, Rozay said, Boula Tenubu.

In the same video, he also gave a shoutout to some Nigerian singers, Portable and Odumodublvck and other African artists like Uncle Waffles, Amarae and Gyakie.

Watch the video of Rick Ross hailing President Bola Tinubu below:

See how netizens reacted to Rick Ross' video

Here are some of the links that trailed Rick Ross' video hailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

@junemontage1:

"Lol......Na only Nigerians get right to talk to Jagaban like dt ooo."

@queen_khadyj15:

"Bolly tin ubu is recognised."

@t3mmiie:

"Does he know."

@biggkoko_:

"BOLA TEN UBU."

@pokopikin:

"I hear ten ugwu."

@certified_walex01:

"Backii ati America Loud tii wo body."

@cecybae3:

"Did I hear bolotin ubu?"

@anitanwaokoru:

"Tin tomatoes."

@babatundhe:

"Tinubu don dey pay foreign artist for shoutout ni."

@caseyyayo:

"Tin nubu pls go alone so both can make a quick collaboration."

Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

Source: Legit.ng