Tony Tetuila, in a recent video, expressed his desire to work with Grammy award winner Burna Boy on his hit track 'My Car'

The veteran singer hinted he is working on a remix of the 2001 hit song and wants Burna Boy to feature on it

Tony Tetuila's possible collaboration with the City Boy crooner has been met with mixed reactions

Nigerian veteran singer Tony Tetuila, after breaking his long-time silence to react to a claim made by his contemporary Eedris Abdukareem, has opened up on his desire to have a song with international act Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy.'

Unlike Eedris, who bashed Burna Boy during an online fiasco, Tony expressed his love for the Grammy award winner.

Tony Tetuila reveals a remix of 2001 hit track ‘My Car' is on the way. Credit: @tonytetuilaofficial @burnaboygram

Tony Tetuila wants Burna Boy on 2001 hit track ‘My Car’.

During his chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Tony said he wants Burna Boy on the remix of his 2001 hit track ‘My Car’.

Tetuila also disclosed he always listens to the Burna’s songs wherever he goes.

“I wan work with that boy. I am working on ‘My Car’ remix and I want Burna Boy. I love him. I love all these guys. Do you know what they have taken the music to? I love what that guy is doing. I listen to his songs always in my car," Tony said.

Watch video of Tony Tetuila expressing his desire to work with Burna Boy below:

Details about Tony Tetuila's 2001 hit track ‘My Car’

Tony's My Car hit song was a chart-topping single released in 2001. It had a funny line about President Bola Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos.

My Car, which was also an album, had eight songs sung by Tony Tetuila featuring veterans like ICE K, Pasto Goody Goody.

People react as Tony Tetuila hints at My Car remix

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens believe a collaboration with Burna Boy wouldn't work out as they suggested other names Tony Tetuila should consider.

Pweshiouz13:

"Nobody listens to u don hit my car kinda music again."

Royal_Citizens:

"Instead make he corner Davido or Olamide wey Dey more accessible jeje, e Dey find Burna."

AlexanderKing4L:

"You don hit my car as how? Please we've moved on."

oluwatitofolabi:

"All these 50yrs old bros wey still wan dey jump upandan for 2024."

Video of Tony Tetuila, Eedris at a club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Tony Tetuila, Eedris Abdulkareem and Adx of Artquake chilling at a club.

The video Adx shared showed Tony and Eedris, formerly in the same band called Remedies, bonding like old times.

Reacting, someone said:

"Eedris was the most successful tho But one thing about this set is that, they never grew up."

