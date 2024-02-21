Retired Nigerian singer Tony Tetuila continues to speak up as he grants Daddy Freeze an interview to share his own side of things

During his conversation with Daddy Freeze, Tony Tetuila debunked Eedris Abdulkareem's N20m claim paid to them in 1998 for their Rothman's Groove Tour

Tetuila noted that instead of the N20m Eedris said they were paid, it was actually 350k, and he got just 16k on his first instalment

Legit.ng has reached out to Eedris Abdulkareem about some of the rebuttals made by his former bandmate Tony Tetuila

Veteran Nigerian singer Anthony Awotoye, aka Tony Tetuila, has finally broken his silence as he comes out to challenge some of the narratives making the rounds on social media after Eedris Abdulkareem's interview with Nedu Wazobia.

After slamming Eedris Abdulkareem as a bloody liar in a post on his social media page, Tony Tetuila has granted Daddy Freeze an interview to tell his side of what truly transpired during their time together.

Tony Tetuila debunks Eedris Abdulkareem's claim about them getting N20m to go on tour in 1998 sponsored by Rothman. Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris/@tonytetuila

Tetuila slammed Eedris Abdulkareem's claim that as of 1998, their band got N20m to go on Rothman's Groove Tour.

The singer revealed that the amount the group got back then was N350k, not the 20m claimed by Eedris Abdulkareem.

"I was paid 16k" - Tony Tetuila reveals

During his interview with Daddy Freeze, the former Remedies singer revealed that he was paid just N16k from the first instalment paid by Rothman for their tour across 35 states.

Tony also shared that the group used his money to finance themselves in their early days. Tetuila's claim is the opposite of what Eddy Remedy shared when he spoke to Daddy Freeze.

Reactions trail Tony Tetuila's rebuttal

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@ajayiyout:

"Toor! Everybody deh lie. Eddy say na hin finance the waka with $5k weh hin parent send to ham. Tony say na hin deh finance ham."

@insanespotter:

"Lol bruh at this point I no con know who dey give us cold Zobo… if na Eedris gv us this Zobo e mean say the Zobo enter."

@TheCosmiq:

"Lol when Eedris said Nigerian Breweries paid 50 Cent 3.5 million dollars to come to Naij I knew it was all lies."

@ruger_titus:

"Big cap,Tetuila is not saying the truth joor. How can u say u were paid 350k in 1999? Na 1989?..Kennis were cruising hummer jeeps in the early 2000's."

@Fabbyboy3:

"Just the truth.. I remember when eedris and Eddy Montana use to stay at tetuila house at grace street.. both 2face and there group do come around... They are the big boys then, tetuila was there sponsored."

@goody_chibunna:

"N350k then is N10m now. You people should try and understand Eedris."

@dymegyjoe:

"Eddy dey claim say na him finance the group with his $5k, you dey claim say na you finance d group. Who come dey lie?"

@IbrazcalypseNow:

"From 20 million to 350k haba Uncle Eedris."

@incredibl3human:

"Funny how Tony tetuila always seems rough and rugged but he was the soft one."

@MisterBayo_:

"Tony omo alhaja. Normally Baba na richkid back then with full backing from home,if you know you know."

"Thank God for life" - Eedris Abdulkareem says

After Tony Tetuila's rebuttal about some of the comments his former band mate made while on Nedu Wazobia's show Legit.ng reached out to Eedris Abdulkareem and this is what he had to say:

"Thank GOD for life. I don't wanna comment on any issue for now. Thanks bro..."

Why Paul P-Square slammed Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, criticised Eedris Abdulkareem following his attack on his younger colleague Burna Boy.

According to Paul, Eedris is always talking down on his colleagues, including him and his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

He also cited an issue between American rapper 50 Cent and Eedris, which happened in 2004 and made him describe the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner as greedy.

