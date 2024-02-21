Retired Nigerian music star Tony Tetuila has finally broken his silence after years of staying away from the limelight

Tony Tetuila recently responded to some allegations and comments made by Eedris Abdulakareem about him while on Nedu Wazobia's podcast

The former member of the Remedies group slammed Eedris Abdulkareem as a bloody liar before laying heavy curses on him

Nigerian singer Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, better known by his stage name Tony Tetuila, has sparked massive reactions online with his response to some allegations made by Eedris Abdulkareem about him.

Eedris Abdulkareem was recently on Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch, making several controversial statements, allegations and startling revelations. This also includes his comment about Burna Boy and Davido, which Legit.ng reported.

His former band member, Tony Tetuila, in a recent post shared on his Instagram page, reacted to some of Eedris Abdulkareem's allegations about him.

Tetuila slammed Eedris for claiming that he and Eddy Remedy were the first to join their music band, and Tony later joined.

Tony Tetuila lays curses on Eedris Abdulkareem

Tony Tetuila reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's post, saying he is a "bloody liar". He also noted that he is highly disappointed in Eedris for going on air to tell blatant lies about him.

The former Remedies member then went on to lay heavy curses on his former bandmate, begging God to punish whoever was lying against him.

See Tony Tetuila's post below:

Reactions trail Tetuila's response to Eedris Abdulkareem

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tony Tetuila's response to Eedris Abdulkareem:

@eddyremedyent:

"Omo d lies ..great story teller but all dis narrative na lie. U cannot steal another man’s glory like dat.Tony and I know exactly how it all went down,u actually broke REMEDIES up and turn around accusing another man. I ve been too quiet all dis years. It’s time!!!"

@georggy36:

"He was not lying bro, you almost said the same thing during ur interview."

@differentials_planet:

"Make una call unaselves for phone talk things our instead of to Dey run unaselves down like kids. Shame on all of una."

@habeylincol:

"All of una want gang against Idris Tony joined the group last so what does he know about the group."

@angel_talatu:

"2006 is a time to remember too.You are a great man but there is no smoke without fire.let us let love lead."

@derrick_cp:

"In shock tony your reactions dey make me laugh."

@osas4lucky:

"But he didn't say anything bad about you he said you are a very good person."

@chinedujerry__:

"The one we make me laugh pass na when him say him see skeleton de run up and down."

@hakyolla:

"So na Lamba Egbon dey drop for us here?"

@kdollars1:

"But seriously I can’t still imagine why this is an issue! You all went solo and still came back for a reunion!"

"My wife donated her Kidney to me" - Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Eedris Abdulkareem spoke about his wife, Yetunde, and how she decided to give him one of her kidneys.

The Mr Lecturer crooner shared this emotional story while on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he explained how his wife volunteered to give him one of her kidneys.

The music star explained that after it was confirmed that his kidneys had failed his wife asked the doctors right on the spot if she could donate hers to him.

