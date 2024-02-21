Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is yet to return to his South African club, Chippa United, days after the AFCON tournament ended

A recent video showed Stanley Nwabali rocking his teammate and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface's jersey

The recent video has stirred several speculations from Nigerian netizens as they claim Stanley Nwabli may be considering a future in Europe

Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has remained in the news since the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

It appears Nwabali, who impressed with the saves during the tournament, is yet to return to his South African football club, Chippa FC, unlike some of his other Super Eagles' colleagues.

Nwabali spotted rocking his Victor Boniface jersey. Credit: @nwabali32 @boniface_jr

Source: Instagram

Stanley Nwabali flaunts his Victor Boniface jersey

In a recent video, the Nigerian goalie was spotted rocking a jersey with his colleague and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface's number and name.

Recall that Boniface missed the AFCON tournament due to injuries but rooted for the Super Eagles all through.

Watch a video of Stanley Nwabali rocking his Victor Boniface's jersey below:

Netizens react to Stanley Nwabali's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens claimed the Chipper goalkeeper may be considering playing football in Europe

OloladeJohnson9:

"Europe is calling."

ty4real11:

"Is he not going back to his club I thought SA league have resume."

deuptowntrading:

"E be like say Nwabali Dey wait for one big offer as him no wan go back to him club I wish him well and good luck."

Poseluni:

"The guy na big fan of Boniface."

DaddyZbs:

"I wish him all the best in life, very hard working person. God will bless him more than his expectations."

chioma_rita4:

"When him de go back to South Africa?? Abi this country never tire am?

sunnyadejoh:

"E still dey pain say Boniface be no dey fit for AFCON."

Nwabali bags chieftaincy title

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video showing the Super Eagles backman arriving at his hometown, Egbema, with the residents expressing their excitement.

Nwabali also paid homage to the traditional ruler of the Egbema Kingdom, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title “Ugoh Egbema 1 Of ONELGA."

Reacting, a fan said:

"Na who wash hand well, dey fit chop with elders. Nwabali deserves all his flowers."

Source: Legit.ng