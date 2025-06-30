Aminu Dantata, who died at 94, revealed in an interview how he rose from trading with donkeys at age seven to building a global business empire

He credited his father’s early teachings in Islamic values and commerce for shaping his career, starting work as a teenager and later expanding the family firm into a vast conglomerate

Despite his vast wealth, Dantata remained humble, giving generously to charity, owning properties worldwide, and maintaining a private jet for convenience in old age

Before his passing at the age of 94, Nigeria’s legendary businessman and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, spoke candidly about his life, wealth, business philosophy, and political journey.

Dantata passed away at the age of 94.

How Did Aminu Dantata Become Very Successful? Business Mogul Opens Up Before His Death

In an interview with Daily Trust, the late billionaire offered rare insights into his remarkable transformation from a young boy trading with donkeys to one of Africa’s most influential business figures.

Dantata speaks on being raised in an Islamic, business-oriented household

During the interview, Dantata said that he was born in 1931 in Bebeji, Kano state, Aminu Dantata was raised under strict Islamic tutelage.

He noted that his father, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, was already a renowned merchant and one of the wealthiest men in West Africa in the early 20th century.

Despite lacking formal Western education, his father ensured all his children received both Islamic and later Western education.

“My father started teaching us business very early. At the age of seven or eight, he would show us how to earn money by offering water to donkeys and camels used to transport goods," Dantata recalled.

Dantata: I was exposed to trade, hands-on business training

At just 17, Aminu Dantata revealed that he was already managing a family business station in Bichi, Kano.

During school holidays, he and his siblings would help in the family’s commodity trading business, dealing in groundnuts, cotton, and animal hides, goods which were often transported on foot, camels, or donkeys due to a lack of infrastructure.

“We were used to hardship,” he said. “Sometimes, trucks took five days to reach their destination, so we had to use donkeys and camels.”

From family business to conglomerate leader

After the death of his father in the 1950s, Dantata and his brothers inherited the company, Alhassan Dantata & Sons.

He added that although some siblings went their separate ways, the core business continued under collective management, eventually evolving into the Dantata Group,an expansive conglomerate with interests in construction, oil and gas, agriculture, real estate, and manufacturing.

He said:

“My father taught us: if you want to make money, invest in land,” Dantata revealed.

He said that he owned properties across Nigeria and internationally, including in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

Philanthropy, private jets, and wealth with purpose

How Did Aminu Dantata Become Very Successful? Business Mogul Opens Up Before His Death

Although known for his wealth, Dantata never considered himself overly rich. “I am not very wealthy, but I thank God that I am rich enough to take care of myself,” he said.

He donated generously to universities, hospitals, Islamic institutions, and humanitarian causes, including a N1.5 billion donation to flood victims in Borno State in 2023.

His lifestyle included travelling in private jets, with his first purchased in 1967 for £10,000. He maintained a $38 million aircraft into his old age but said he seldom travelled beyond the Middle East.

Aminu Dantata to be buried in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved for the burial of late Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in the sacred city of Madinah.

Details about the burial were revealed via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, June 28.

