The heat ahead of the African Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and South Africa has gotten to a whole new level as clubs declare their supports

A statement released by Stanley Nwabali's South African club side has sparked massive reactions on social media

In the statement, the president of Chippa United declared that he and his team will be supporting Nwabali and the Super Eagles over the South African national team

As Africans gear up for the semifinal clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, people have started coming out to declare their support.

A statement released by Chippa United, a football club that is officially a member of the South African Professional Football body, declaring its support for the Super Eagles has gone viral.

Stanley Nwabali's South African club supports him and Nigeria in defeating the Bafana Bafana. Photo credit: @nwabalibobo32/@chippaunited

The president of Chippa United, Siviwe Mpengesi, released the statement on its official website, noting that the PSL club side would be throwing its support behind one of their own, Stanley Nwabali and the Super Eagles.

Chippa United taunts the Bafana Bafana

The president of Chippa United taunted the Bafana Bafana for not picking any players from his club and would rather have eight picked from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Siviwe clearly stated that he would be supporting the Super Eagles to defeat his home country. He also hailed the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for hosting the best African Cup of Nations tournament in a very long time.

Read the statement released by Chippa United below:

This is official statement released by Chippa United:

AFCON 2023: Nwabali speaks about playing South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Stanley Nwabali's comments ahead of the Nigeria's match against South Africa.

During an interview with some Nigerian journalist, the goalkeeper bragged that he knows many of the South African players well.

He noted that as much as they know him he knows them too and he is pretty sure that his team would be able to defeat them.

