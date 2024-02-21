Renowned hip-hop star Eedris Abdulkareem sighted juicy insights into his long-term rift with American rapper 50 Cent

The Jaga Jaga crooner disclosed that the Candy Shop hitmaker flogged and chased out all the Nigerian singers from backstage, including Psquare

Eedris went on to reveal other heinous acts that went down during the Nigerian Breweries music concert in 2004

Abdulkareem revealed in the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast that the incident happened on the first day of the performance in Lagos' Tafawa Balewa Square.

Nigerian hip-hop maestro Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed the origin of his fight with American rapper 50 Cent.

He disclosed that during a music concert hosted by Nigerian Breweries in 2004, the US rapper and his bodyguards "beat and forcefully evicted" various Nigerian singers, including P-Square, from the backstage area.

Abdulkareem recalled the incident on the first day of the performance at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

According to the veteran, he stood his ground when 50 Cent's men attempted to chase him from the backstage area.

The rapper said that one of the event organisers had to step in to stop him and the Americans from getting into a fight.

Speaking further on the events of that night, the Jaga Jaga crooner alleged that women were molested at the concert venue and a lot of people died from the stampede caused by 50 Cent, but Nigeiran Breberis covered it up in the media.

He said, in part:

"For the plane saga, it was the second day. A day before that time, we were at TBS at the backstage, and when 50 Cent and his crew came backstage, they chased and flogged every Nigerian out of the backstage area, including P-Square.

"I just dey boil for where I dey. I was waiting for them to come and chase me. So, they finally came. When they came, they asked me to leave because 50 Cent was coming. I said, 'So what? Please, get the f*ck out of my face.' They went to report me to one of the organisers and he told them to leave me alone. Na there the wahala for start, so they escaped that night."

@Homiebishop:

"His only achievement was fighting 50 Cent."

@Emekaigwe96:

This guy and woman I no know who talk pass."

@udinwenyi:

"Psquare made it clear that Erdris sold himself to them so cheap reason why he was treated as a nobody."

@Mhiz_Merci:

"Wooo we don tire for Eedris. Is this fight with 50 cent the only thing that happened in his career? We don tire."

@OssyGabriel:

"Funny thing is that 50 Cent came back to Nigeria a couple of years later and he(Eedris) composed a whole arsse apology song, performed it and still apologized to him on stage after the performance. Werey wey fold when shiit still hot wan dey form hard man now."

@migibunz:

"Eedris is right to have stood up, even though he was black listed afterwards, he paid the ultimate price. How can the brewery company discriminate? You are bringing in a foreign artists nd u want to pay our A list act’s change… you see the problem."

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

The Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

