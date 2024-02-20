Ice Prince and Skiibii have both reacted to the interview granted by rapper Eedris Abdulkareem on theHonest Brunch broadcast

The rapper had said that he deserves the accolades and money the likes of American rapper 50 Cent would be given

Ice Prince and Skiibii laughed at the Nigerian rapper for saying that as they took a swipe at him in a viral video

Two Nigerian entertainers, Ice Prince and Skiibii, have both reacted to an interview granted by veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem.

Legit.ng had reported that Abdulkareem had granted an interview with the Honest Brunch podcast where he blasted some Nigerian singers. In the interview, he also claimed that he should be in the same league as American singer 50 Cent.

Ice Prince and Skiibii react to Eedris Abdulkareem's interview. Photo credit @iceprincezamani/@skiibii/@abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the interview, Ice Prince and Skiibii laughed at the rapper and hailed him as "daddy".

Ice Prince, Skiibii take a swipe at Abdulkareem

In the clip, the two music artists took a swipe at Eedris Abdulkareem after his utterance. They said he couldn't earn the same that 50 Cents earns.

They also disagreed with him that Nigerian singer are not grateful.

Recall that the interview granted by Abdulkareem had turned a lot of people against him. He and Burna Boy have been exchanging words since the rapper took a swipe at the African giant.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the way Ice Prince and Skiibii responded to Abdulkareem's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@mickeyspride's profile picture

"Wetin dey make them laugh? I watched the entire podcast and he made a whole lot of sense."

@abooasiyah:

"Him and black face need to be on a podcast.'

@brownlady_xo:

"Even Iceprince is laughing ??"

@obinwanne01:

"This guy deserves more respect than this for God's sake."

@genevieveijeawele_henry:

"Two people with dead Careers making mockery of their senior , dey play."

@pinkylovesyou5:

"No be this same skibi faked his death cos he wanna be famous.. come on getat."

@tbellz07:

"But he simply said the truth. That fight with 50 cents changed the way nigerian artistes are treated."

@captbalo_miami:

"Many people in this comment section didnt even watch the podcast, this was a pretty sounds podcast, IDRIS has my respect"

@sng_daddy:

"If you don’t make it in life you go explain tired !!! If idris is rich they won’t do that to him !"

@diggle_masta:

"I don’t understand some of u on this comment section. All Idris is saying makes so much sense. Go watch the podcast and stop commenting base on shot clips."

Jaywon tackles Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Jaywon had lent his voice to the ongoing feud between Burna Boy and Abdulkareem.

According to him, Eedris did not have the right to describe Burna Boy as arrogant because they are in the same category.

He also acknowledged Eedris's contribution to the industry and added that his attitude prevented him from being recognized.

Source: Legit.ng