Nigerian Street-pop artist Portable recently trended online as one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry, bashes him for not taking responsibility for his son

In a viral clip, Honey Berry slammed the singer, noting that for over six months, he has not sent food nor given her son money for upkeep

She noted that the last time Portable sent her money was over six months ago, and it was 100k, which was for a photoshoot

Days after going online to lament about his studio getting robbed, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is in the news again.

This time, one of the singer's baby mamas has called him out, asking him to do better by his son.

Portable's baby mama calls him out online for not sending money for their son's upkeep. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@honey_berry1211

Honey Berry is one of the four women who have kids for Portable Zazu. She slammed the singer as a deadbeat father who has refused to man up to his duties.

She noted that the singer has refused to give his son money for upkeep for over six months. Honey Berry also pointed out that the last money Portable gave her was 100k, which was tagged cash for a photoshoot.

How many kids does Portable have?

Portable and Honey Berry have not been on good terms for a while. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out NURTW boss Koko Zaria and accused him and his baby mama of sleeping together while maltreating his son.

Honey Berry is Portable's third baby mama; they have just one child together. In her viral clip, Honey Berry slammed the singer as wicked for not taking care of their son while going over the board for his other kids.

Portable has six kids, two from his wife Bewaji; he has one with Ashabi Simple. He also has two boys from a woman he used to date before settling down with Bewaji and one with Honey Berry.

See Honey Berry's video calling out Portable:

Reactions trail Honey Berry's video

See how netizens reacted to Honey Berry's video slamming Portable as a deadbeat father:

@yellowshugabae:

"Keeping up with the Real Housewives of Sango."

@iammoore:

"Whosoever you date should also accept your child too nah . Abi person wey you dey date don shenk you. you con return to Portable."

@hroyindamolahmixoj004:

"Portable setting camera. Video dropping soon."

@lady_helen28:

"Keeping up with the low budget baby mamas."

@evanemerald82:

"Why eh be say all portable baby mamas nor sabi speak English."

@daezy_obi:

"Why will you even make out with portable in the first place..??? Are you not seeing road??"

@goldbyadeife:

"Dis girl self suppose till dey her father’s hus Dey collect money for food."

@inumidun_:

"Idamu adugbo meets wayre adugbo… a man who chose multiple women can never have peace."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Wahala no fit finish for this household?"

Source: Legit.ng