Actor Deyemi Okanlawon tickled the hearts of many with a sweet video of his surprise visit to his nursing wife and newborn

The actor, who has been busy in Nigeria over the success of his new movie 'All is Fair in Love', recently welcomed a baby boy

Without informing his wife, Deyemi flew down to Texas, showing up at his wife's hospital ward unexpectedly

Popular Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon left many gushing online with the surprise stunt he pulled on his wife, Damilola, who recently gave birth in Texas.

The actor had earlier announced the birth of his newborn on Thursday, February 15, 2024, while he was in Nigeria working on the success of his new movie, 'All is Fair in Love'.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon visited his wife and their newborn in the hospital. Credit: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the movie star didn't tell his wife that he would be travelling down there to see them.

An emotional video showed the look of surprise on Damilola's face when she saw Deyemi walk into her hospital ward.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What topped the moment was when the actor bent down to carry his baby boy from the cot in front of him, and his wife was moved to tears by the surreal moment.

All the nursing mum kept saying all the while her husband was in the hospital was "how, how, how."

Captioning his video, Deyemi wrote:

"Dear Damilover… Loving you and you feeling and knowing that you are loved is, more important to me than anything else in the world even more than #AllsFairInLove and #roadto1Billion #Godisincontrol Thank you for always giving me my life's most precious gifts! Our boat cruise baby!!!"

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities react to Deyemi's hospital video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli:

"This is the sweetest thing ever!!! Congratulations to you both and special congratulations because you officially joined the All Boys Geng (ABG) we are so happy to welcome you to our world Welcome to our new baby and may God bless him and make him a blessing to not just you both but to his generation."

flakes_ff:

"Awwwww so proud of you Family is everything. It's mummy saying "bawo ni mo se fe mo, ko pe mi na" for me."

sparklingtotsbabystore:

"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Okanlawon Welcome baby "Omokorepade Billions" Yinmu to "You can tell he looks like me"Na vivid imaginations things be thatGrace and strength to you Mama for the boys."

loola.o.blings_asooke:

"Awww congratulations!! @deyemitheactor wife is a very calm woman. I sat next to her on the plane to the US. The airline left our bags in lagos and we missed our connecting flight. She was just calm about the whole situation, I had to calm myself down. Bcos of her. She has a very peaceful aura. May God bless the New born baby."

titilopeibilola:

"Mommy is a vibe! Ko pe mi now typical naija mom. I love everything about this video, tho. Congratulations Deyemi."

Deyemi proposes to wife on 10th wedding anniversary

The Nollywood star melted many hearts on the internet as he renewed his wedding vows with his beloved wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

Deyemi hosted a gathering of family and friends to mark their 10 years of marriage with another proposal for his wife.

The video shared on Deyemi’s social media captured the moment he captivated his wife with charming words of promise for their union so far.

Source: Legit.ng