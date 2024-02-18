Big Brother Naija star Phyna opens up about her horrible experience with kidnappers in Delta state

The upcoming actress revealed that she had witnessed the kidnapping scene as it happened right in front of her

Narrating details of how the armed men hijacked four vehicles left her shocked and in disbelief, considering how she escaped

BBNaija star Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, was lucky to have narrowly escaped the hungry hands of kidnappers in Delta State.

On Saturday night, the entrepreneur shared her story on X, explaining that four cars were hijacked before hers and the hostages were taken.

BBNaija Phyna escapes kidnappers in Delta. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Astonished, Phyna wondered aloud if she had just survived a kidnapping scene and added that she was trembling before she got the courage to narrate her ordeal.

Phyna wrote:

"Did we just escape a kidnap?! I'm shaking."

"Omo….. so I got to delta state today (GIG) we were moving in convoy and suddenly one of the cars drift of the road, which led to a very minor accident, so we all had to stop to see what can be don, but since it was getting late two of the cars including the one I'm in decided to continue the journey…..

"omo na so we drive go front 4 cars to the one i was in I just dy look kidnap… they carried them out of their cars and left both cars empty in the middle of the road…

"See the way cars where turning and riding one way back omo I just dy shiver."

See her post below

Reactions trail BBNaija Phyna's post

Legit.ng compiled ways netizens reached out to the reality TV star below:

@Chinonxo:

"I witnessed kidnap live at onicha ugbo road while traveling. Delta State and kidnap."

@ElinoBiggod:

"Una never hear watin dey happen for Ogwashi-Ukwu delta state polytechnic, students are running back home because of high rate of kidnapping,Armed robbery and killings."

@SilverNg7:

"That accident was not ordinary. God will always make a way for his people."

@Gracie82850012:

"God's favorite for a reason! No weapon formed against you shall prosper, you will go and come back safe and sound! God is will you and forever be with you. Please stay safe!"

@Riluv83Rita:

"You are a Child of Grace nothing or nobody can hurt you cos you bear in your body the mark of Christ so fear not God is with you all the way."

@nullyOdi1:

"Thank God for everyone that escaped for those kidnapped may the lord send his angels to make a way of escape for them."

@Blackgirlie1:

"Sorry baby...God knows why that accident happened o. Nigeria! May it never happen to you and anyone of us amen and to those kidnapped, God will surely rescue them before the end of tomorrow amen."

