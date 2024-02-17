A video of some female prisoners at Ikoyi prison engaging in a fashion show has sparked massive reactions online

In an intriguing video, the beautiful girls came out in their numbers to showcase their catwalk skills

Social media users who watched the video didn't fail to comment about the glaring beauty of the ladies

Some female prisoners at Ikoyi prison, Lagos, recently partook in an exquisite fashion parade.

The video shared via the TikTok app by @charitykennethtv captured the attention of many netizens.

Pretty female prisoners catwalk stylishly Photo credit: @charitykennethtv/TikTok.

Ikoyi prisoners catwalk in video

The intriguing clip showed the pretty ladies showcasing their catwalk skills as warders and other eyewitnesses cheered them on.

They came out in their numbers in different fine attires and flaunted some stylish moves for the audience before walking back.

Many netizens who watched the video spoke about how beautiful the ladies looked despite being prisoners.

Reactions as female prisoners catwalk in style

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@kadirggleqs said:

"You see these beautiful girls some of Dém nah anger make Dém Dey here while some nah because of man."

@simply__iremide reacted:

"That C3 I can’t stop wondering how she ended up there. God knows best sha."

@oluchi2901 asked:

"Where C3 Dey see soaps and cream use?"

@dokeiii said:

"I have found a wife."

@pamsonflex said:

"That fair fine girl wey do hair de innocent, she didn't commit the crime."

@chuddybest32 said:

"So my future wife has been locked up inside prison that’s why I never marry god please free my future wife."

@alienprince01 added:

"Wetin I fit do to enter this prison I beg? and hope say male department no different from female own."

Watch the video below:

Little model catwalks before large crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model. The performance of the girl who was dressed in a knee-length gown was captured in a video posted by Iyabongwa. The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet.

Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her. She walked confidently into the arena, making her girlish moves like a professional supermodel.

She walked to each table and greeted those seated with so much air of confidence, showing that she was prepared for the show. Many people who have come across the video have expressed deep admiration for the girl. She has been called a future supermodel by fans she won after the video was posted on Christmas day, 2022. Over 467k people have seen the clip.

