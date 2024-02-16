Nigerian actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie recently took it upon himself to speak up for his country's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The up-and-coming and coining preacher, in a concise post, assured his countrymen of a better tomorrow despite the current rise in the dollar rate

Following that, he urged every citizen to be on the lookout for one another, igniting massive reactions from netizens

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has offered an inspiring word to Nigerians during the country's difficult moments.

In an Instagram post, the upcoming preacher added that, despite the country's hardships, he believes everything will work perfectly fine soonest.

Yul Edochie consoles Nigerians on the bad economy. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Following that, he advises citizens to help one another and not be afraid to offer assistance to others.

Noting how brief life is, Yul reminded the people that none of us will be here forever, urging them to spread love.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Yes, everywhere, get as e be for Naija now but all will be well. Things will get better. We pin here. In the meantime anything you can do to support others, pls don't hesitate to do it.

"Life is short. None of us will be here forever. Spread LOVE".

See his post below

Nigerians pounce on Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below:

tina_classic042:

"Are you still standing with Tinubu abi you done fine chair sit down Jagaban will fix Nigeria in did."

preciousnnabugwu:

"Pastor that is denieing his kids in court because of divorce, and still come here to preach to us."

iam.peaceful_:

"Nothing wey this man go write wey we no go attack am ? chai say no to illegal polygamy."

forever_young_makeover:

"You don Dey use style change your talk o, you no Dey like put jagaban will fix Nigeria again.

house_of_maliyah:

"So it’s true that your film academy belongs to may and she has collected it back?? Cos you just posted on Facebook opening another it can never be like the old. The audacity of judyyy eating Mays money is something else."

Noble Igwe shades Edochie for opening church

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe was not in support of Edochie becoming a pastor and opening a church.

He said that switching from being an actor to real estate and becoming a GO was a bit off.

He also added that he was after quick money.

Source: Legit.ng