Big Brother Naija star Phyna unveiled her New Year's resolution to cut ties with all her existing friendships

The actress announced the need to make severe connections with her current social circle as she steps into 2024

Phyna pledged to embark on a fresh start and promised to hold animals in high esteem over humans

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Josephina Otabor, best known as Phyna, has divulged her intention to sever ties with all of her present friends as the curtain falls on 2023.

Upon entering 2024, the Level Up victor said she would sever all connections with her current social circle.

BBNaija Phyna reveals Plans for the new year Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a viral post, Phyna vowed to prioritise her pets above people in the coming year. She bemoaned that her words failed to convey the depth of her experiences thus far.

She wrote:

"2024. A fresh start: I'm dropping everyone and everything in my current cycle. No big deal. I'm just done. My mouth cannot say what my eyes have seen. In 2024, I will love and own more dogs and cats than humans. Have a great new year."

See her post below

Netizens react to BBNaija Phyna's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@Joiyy44:

"You don try. Your mental health is key, no cap."

@kwaku_piccaso:

"My PHYNA MORE GREASE TO YOUR ELBOW."

@DuutHagble:

"Good now my 10th prayer topic ready for my tomorrow fast. As I tongue tomorrow nothing will change this decision."

@major_oz:

"And so help you God and please love yourself more and don't see the hate but always the love ❤️. More deals and movie roles next year and always be prayerful. 2024 welcome to New phyna."

@kingozaz:

"We pray for a more peaceful and loving 2024, genuine people would want to be around you, more money would be made, good health and loads of blessings."

@IsiramenFi29872:

"Best decision.... Change Ur circle.... Be mindful of who u relate or dine with.... Happy prosperous new year Baby."

