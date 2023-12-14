The BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has taken to social media to share her excitement with her fans

Shortly after attending actress Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere, the reality show star explained how an A-list star called to praise her

Many social media users reacted after Phyna was described as the new cat of Nollywood

The winner of BBNaija Level Up, Otabor' Phyna' Josephina, is back in the news after sharing exciting information with her numerous fans.

Recall that the reality show star was one of the guests who attended Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's Ada Omo Mummy movie premiere.

A-list actor called BBNaija's Phyna the new cat of Nollywood. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Not long after she graced the occasion, Phyna took to her official X (Twitter) page to share what had transpired between her and an A-list star.

According to Phyna, the A-list actor, whom she described as a movie legend, called to praise her. Explaining further, the BBNaija winner said the actor described her as Nollywood's new cat.

She wrote:

“Guys an A list actor, infact a Legend just called me and said……Phyna you are the new Cat of Nollywood.”

Reaction as A-list actor calls Phyna the new cat of Nollywood

Shortly after Phyna shared her celebratory tweet online, it spread on different social media platforms and raised a series of comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Amaka Success called Phyna an AMVCA winner in the making:

Chris noted that Phyna had raw talent:

Almie said Phyna has killed every movie role she has played so far:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

bibmomoh:

“You are going places Phyna. They are not even ready for you.”

w.u.r.a.h:

“Cat keh?? I no sure say nah complement oh.”

saibublessing:

“Yes the A list actor is a Old cat,,,And u re a new cat,,may lines continue to fall in places for u,u re doing well.”

makeupbydeke___:

“Haters go cry river .”

durene6:

“Haters ur tears are very important u can start now.”

xoxo_chery:

“Weather cat or goat, she’s really talented.”

Jmk_oloriyussuff:

“Phyna don't fall my hand now. New cat bawo.”

h.kallon:

“Wow am happy her she dae act sha.”

dammys_graphic:

“Phyna dey act sha… no cap.”

amylicious_ami:

“Others na Goat you na cat.”

How Phyna reacted to critics of her Wonder Woman outfit

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Phyna criticised BBNaija fans for trolling her on social media.

The reality show star took to her Twitter page to rant after the outfit she wore to Funke Akindele's movie premiere got her trolled.

The BBNaija Level Up winner had imitated Israeli actress Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman outfit, and it raised mixed online reviews.

Source: Legit.ng