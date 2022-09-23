Veteran Nigerian rapper and political activist Eedris Abdulkareem takes to social media to reveal he is no longer in the hospital and he is finally back home

Legit.ng recalls that a while back, news broke that the popular musician was suffering from a kidney-related ailment

The rapper's wife Sekinah was his donor, and after spending over six weeks in the hospital, he has now successfully returned to his home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Nigerian musician and political activist Eedris Abdulkareem, in a recent post, shared on his Instagram page, announced that he has finally checked out of the hospital where his kidney transplant took place.

For the first time since his kidney transplant, the rapper shared a post on his social media page, informing his teeming supporters that he is now back in the comfort of his home.

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem finally returns home from the hospital after his kidney transplant. Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Eedris wrote on his page that it was good to finally be back at home, while he praised the almighty God for a successful operation. See the rapper's caption to a picture post of himself below:

"It's good to be back home to GOD be the glory. Alhamdulillah."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See below how netizens reacted to Eedris' safe return home after weeks at the hospital:

@samklef:

"Welcome back Brozay thank God 4 life."

@ruggedybaba:

"We bless God brother"

@itshelenpaul:

"To God alone be all the glory ❤️."

@kennyogungbe:

"Alhamdullah Robil Alamin."

@ayflavoursblog:

"I personally miss you bro, God will strengthen you and may your days be long Legend."

@engineer_spanish:

"Welcome back great man."

@g.i.a19:

"To God be the Glory for your for your life our legend."

Eedris Abdulkareem pens an emotional note to his wife, who donated her kidney to him and announced the successful transplant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem had shared an encouraging piece of news for his numerous followers when he disclosed that he had undergone a successful kidney transplant surgery.

The Jaga Jaga crooner took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional note after the surgery and thanked the almighty God that the exercise when smooth.

Eedris also showered his beloved wife Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkareem with encomium after the successful kidney operations.

Source: Legit.ng