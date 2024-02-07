Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which has brought positivity to Chippa United

The statement says Chippa United's chairman stands behind the Super Eagles as the team goes against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Chippa United, Stanley Nwabali's South African team, is solidly behind him as he plays for the Super Eagles today.

Nigeria will clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa today in the semi-finals of the 2024 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Chippa United's chairman shows support for Stanley Nwabali. Photo credit: Getty Images/Visionhaus and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

In a widely circulated statement, Siviwe Mpengesi, the chairman of Chippa United, said the team is proud of Nwabali, who has brought international attention to the club.

He said Nwabali's performance at the AFCON has earned Chippa United international's acclaim.

The statement reads:

"As the Chairman of Chippa United FC and as a proud South African, I find myself in a unique position during this 2023 AFCON tournament in that our very own Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali has been a revelation, his performance for the Nigerian National Team has caught the eyes of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim.

With Stanley's rising profile and the international attention it brings to Chippa United FC, the benefits have been nothing but positive. Therefore, I and Chippa United FC stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles tomorrow against South Africa Bafana Bafana. We wish the Super Eagles all the best."

The statement was later taken down by the club. See the statement as reposted by Pooja below:

Reactions as Chippa United roots for Super Eagles

@JoBertrand19 said:

"What am I seeing? A South African club rooting for Nigeria because they have a Nigerian player in their team?"

@BashirAhmaad reacted:

"There must be a reason behind this statement."

Source: Legit.ng