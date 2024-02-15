Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has reportedly increased in value if he is to make a move away from Chippa United

Chippa United has reportedly valued him at 2 million Pounds (over N3.8 billion) as some clubs are said to be interested in his services

Nwabali put up an impressive performance at the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

According to the reports, the South African club may be looking at getting the maximum profit off the Nigeria shot-stopper.

Nwabali performed well during the AFCON. Photo credit: Getty Images/MB Media and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

During Nigeria's semi-final game against South Africa, Nwabali stopped two penalty shots from making it to the net.

According to Brilla.net, some clubs such as Union Saint Gilloise, are interested in the services of Nwabali.

Transfer market had previously valued Nwabali at 250,000 Pounds after he played a few games at the AFCON.

Sports photojournalist, Pooja also posted about it on X:

"Nwabali now worth over £2m after AFCON. One month the tournament & his worth skyrocketed. Mr. Composure."

See his post below:

Reactions to Nwabali's new market value

@FrankWriter1 said:

"That's growth. Really happy this Afcon made him this big. Congrats, Bobo. Now, Chelsea should come for you."

@Oladapomikky1 said:

"How much is Onana. What is Manchester united waiting for?"

@Gladyson777 said:

"Him suppose worth pass there. Onana fit lace Nwabali shoe now?"

@LekanOmoboye said:

"Life at times is about the right timing."

@EuniceVince2 said:

"He deserves it. One of the best goalie I have ever seen."

@wizkidfc_ reacted:

"God is faithful. He deserves the best."

@Abidemi8990 said:

A Premier league team will come knocking soon!! Well deserved. Our best player at the AFCON after Ekong."

Chippa United supports Stanley Nwabali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, got the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which has brought positivity to Chippa United

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng