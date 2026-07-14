England and Argentina are set to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final after dicey quarter-finals

Lionel Messi's Argentina, the defending champions, face England, one of the tournament's top favourites

Nimbus Pronos, the cat known for predicting football results, has tipped England to progress to the final

England and Argentina will face off in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up one of the most anticipated matches in recent tournament history.

The two nations reached this stage after both required extra time to see off their respective quarter-final opponents. England edged Norway 2-1, while Argentina overcame Switzerland 3-1 in an equally hard-fought contest.

England and Argentina set for 2026 World Cup semi-final. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina arrive as defending world champions, with Lionel Messi leading a side that has shown the resilience expected of title holders. England, meanwhile, carry significant momentum and are considered among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Mysterious cat predicts England vs Argentina

Nimbus Pronos, the cat who has earned a reputation for forecasting football results, has weighed in on the tie, selecting England as the team that will advance to the final.

The two nations have a storied history in the World Cup, though their meetings have been infrequent in recent decades, one of which was Diego Maradona’s famous “hand of God” in 1986.

As noted by 11v11, the last time they faced each other at the tournament was in 2002, when a David Beckham penalty proved decisive in handing England victory in the group stage.

That encounter in Japan remains embedded in football folklore, coming as it did years after the infamous 1998 round-of-16 clash in which Beckham was sent off.

Wednesday’s semi-final offers both nations the chance to add another chapter to a rivalry defined by drama and historical weight.

Messi sends message to England

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to England ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final match.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has never faced the Three Lions before, as he had not made his international debut the last time the two countries met.

Source: Legit.ng