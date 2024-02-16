Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently wowed fans with his football playing skills

The nightlife guru shared a video showing the moment he scored a goal while playing the game on a field

However, netizens were more concerned with how the celebrity barman tried to celebrate the goal like Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has impressed netizens with his football-playing skills.

The self-styled celebrity barman caused an online star after sharing a video of him scoring a goal while playing the game on a field.

Nigerians react to video of Cubana Chiefpriest celebrating goal like Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On his official Instagram page, the nightlife guru was seen with other men on a field when someone passed him the ball and he shot it directly into the net.

The other players let out screams of excitement after Chiefpriest scored the goal and the socialite went on to celebrate his achievement the Cristiano Ronaldo way.

The celebrity barman ran on the field and then jumped while landing with his arms and legs spread out like the Portuguese football star.

In the caption of the video, Chiefpriest wrote:

“My size no dey for the jersey, I had to tie the jersey for my head, regardless I scored oburo jersey na Agba ya system na Agba ya. If only @ng_supereagles knew !!!”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest scores goal like C. Ronaldo

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest scoring a goal and also celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo soon caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them were amused by the celebrity barman’s display of athleticism.

Read some of their comments below:

xxssive:

“Make I no believe say na Ronaldo celebration u attempt for there .”

special_itohan:

“Make Chelsea no see you ahbeg, that team day sign anybody.”

xiix00_20:

“Goal na water .”

alhaji_tomatocomedy:

“Who saw the suiiii celebration .”

nwa_ka_cha_ibe_ya:

“Goall . Super eagles no do pass this one. Omo . See striker naaa. Owerri Ronaldo.”

ayomidegabriel71:

“Goal na water .”

whitemoney__:

“E Dey body.”

2nitdontee:

“It’s the way u celebrated the goal for me ,,,,,,,. Odi sharp.”

How Chiefpriest reacted to Osimhen winning POTY

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen bagged the Player of the Year (Men) at the 2023 CAF Awards and Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to it.

The celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to share an old video of him with Osimhen and singer Peter Okoye of Psqure in Napoli.

In the fun video, Chiefpriest prayed for Osimhen to win the CAF Award later this year.

Source: Legit.ng