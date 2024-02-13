A Nigerian woman who encountered Williams Troost-Ekong after the AFCON final and prayed for him passionately became a sensation on TikTok

The video showed the young lady capturing the moment and expressing her pride for the Super Eagles captain

Nigeria performed well at the AFCON tournament that ended recently, but settled for a silver medal

A video of a Nigerian woman who ran into Williams Troost-Ekong, the captain of the Super Eagles, after the AFCON final and offered him a fervent prayer has captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video, which was posted by the young lady, showed her hugging the footballer and blessing him for his performance at the tournament.

Nigerian lady prays for Ekong. Photo credit: @dianamarysan1982/TikTok

She also told him how proud she was of him and his team for representing Nigeria well.

Nigeria had an impressive run at the recently concluded AFCON tournament, reaching the final and putting up a brave fight against the host nation, Ivory Coast. However, they lost the trophy by a narrow margin and had to settle for a silver medal.

The video, as shared by @dianamarysan1982, of the Nigerian woman’s prayer for Troost-Ekong has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many people praising her for her faith and love for the Super Eagles.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mildred said:

“We are proud of him bravo ekong.”

Jennifer reacted:

“Pinki wey first and pinki wey second for school na the same.”

Aremurahmat wrote:

“Na juju lvorian used on our guys.”

Kesia ornella:

“See how people Dey wait for una u guys are really super.... me l don go my house I can't wait anymore. see dere jagajaga airport make una.”

God's Blessing:

“He was the one who scored the only goal of yesterday. God bless you.”

Callheromo:

“Yes! so so proud of them.”

Hajjobliz:

“I was at d airport waiting for u guys to come back… since 5:30 on Asky.... Dey said air peace.... later Dey said air cod ivory... I refuse to close.”

Taofeekyusuf463:

“We're proud of them all. ekong is a great leader.”

Prisca:

“Ino know why una dy sad oh see as Nigerians dy wait for una like the second coming of Jesus we're proud of you guys Biko.”

