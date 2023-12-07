Famous Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has set social media on fire as he goes online to flaunt his latest procurement

The nightlife boss, in a clip shared on his social media page, was seen showing the inside of his newly acquired private jet

Famous highlife singer Flavour was seen joining Cubana Chiefpriest in his new wings along with some other notable businessmen

Famous Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has set social media on fire as clips of him taking a ride in his private jet go viral.

The Celebrity Barman, as he is famously always referred to, has joined an elite group of Nigerian socialites who own private jets.

Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts newly acquired PJ in viral clip. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest caught many by surprise after clips of him flaunting his new wings while en route to a wedding celebration trends online.

In the viral clip, Cubana Chiefpriest was joined onboard his new ride by renowned highlife singer Flavour as they headed out for the wedding of their colleague, Ikukuoma.

Cubana Chiefpriest brags about his new PJ and says, "Money na water"

The nightclub owner stirred reactions online with the comment he shared on his page.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who is famous for his lavish lifestyle, captioned the viral clip with a statement that reads,

"Money na water."

This new wing is coming months after Cubana Chiefpriest acquired a Rolls Royce.

See the viral video below:

Reactions trail video of Cubana Chiefpriest flaunting his new wings

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral new video:

@iam_kentallest:

"As e dey hot now guys."

@uzoo_kelvin:

"Movement of Agba Ballers!"

@sanseberry22:

"Flavor 042 steadily maintaining his lane."

@fumnaya_a:

"Ndi isi power ."

@desmondmegan009:

"Odogwu aburo guy name… I greet you sir."

@zinny567:

".. If you're big you're big. No "

@micheal_isioma:

"Flavour on the beat."

@naya_majestic:

"Yes o! Flavour need to sing Nwunye Odogwu there!"

@sanseberry22:

"Flavor 042 steadily maintaining his lane."

@okafor.george.961:

"Ikukuoma is a real baller onyeoma na osumaenyi."

Cubana Chiefpriest goes on Egungun's show tell-d-price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Cubana Chiefpriest recently went on Egungun of Lagos' show, "Tell-the-price."

The Celebrity Barman, while on the show, revealed the total cost of the outfit he was putting on, noting that nothing he had on goes for less than 500k

During the interview, the socialite revealed for the first time how he became famous and the type of background he came from.

Source: Legit.ng