Top Nigerian singer Davido recently attended footballer Memphis Depay’s 30th birthday dinner party

The Atletico Madrid star turned the milestone age on February 13, 2024, and Davido was one of those who gathered to celebrate him

The football star gave the DMW boss a brand new Rolex wristwatch for attending his birthday party, and the sweet moment was captured on video

Famous Nigerian singer Davido and football star Memphis Depay have caused a buzz on social media over their latest interaction.

The Atletico Madrid footballer celebrated his 30th birthday on February 13, 2024, and hosted a birthday dinner in Spain.

Memphis Depay gifts Davido Rolex on his 30th birthday. Photos: @davido, @billie_adeleke, Fran Santiago / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Top Nigerian singer was at the special occasion to celebrate the sportsman’s milestone age and was greatly rewarded for it.

In a video posted on Instagram by @billie_adeleke and spotted by Legit. ng, the moment Depay gave Davido a brand new Rolex wristwatch was captured on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that the Atletico Madrid star player gifted Davido the Rolex because he attended his birthday party. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Memphis Depay gifts Davido a Rolex

Memphis Depay’s 30th birthday party and his grand gesture to Davido wereexciting met with a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

stylebyhod:

“And d werey no score last week ooo I carry dem away 0.5.”

17_morals:

“Special breed.. Baddest.”

Osazee.jo:

“D'General himself.”

pharouqalli:

“A really good gesture A Daytona.”

Big_dhrey:

“They slap? Or lati punch am,it because u r not relevant yet that's y u chop slap, maintain ur guard ,like that man wey see wizkid for surulere throwaway face.”

b_sleek1:

“Ogun go keel ur generation if u ever compare football money to music money.”

Habonzo32:

“Rich people no dey get wahala.”

Woman__like_o_k:

“There’s levels to this doings.”

frosh__20:

“Doing get level.”

I deserve 20 Grammy awards - Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that while granting an interview with Eyes on Africa, the 'Aye' crooner stated that the nominations were well deserved.

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best. He also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

Source: Legit.ng