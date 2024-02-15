Davido has seemingly bragged about his financial resources as he shared his dream about acquiring Belgium, a country in Europe

The Unavailable crooner also dropped a hint about his desire to relocate from Nigeria via his X account

While some netizens found Davido's tweet hilarious, others believe it was a lyric from a new song

Nigerian international act and Grammy nominee David Adeleke Davido recently bragged about his wealth, and it has caused a buzz online.

Davido, who was among the popular faces that attended Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay's 30th birthday party, took to his official X, formerly Twitter, handle to drop a hint that he was financially capable of buying a country.

The DMW label boss also revealed he had plans to relocate but seems undecided on what to do.

Davido, in his tweet that has since gone viral, said he wants to buy European country, Belgium.

"I suppose relocate but I go buy Belgium!!!" he wrote.

See his tweet below:

This is coming after Davido penned his sincere appreciation to Depay for gifting him a Rolex wristwatch.

Mixed reactions trail Davido's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens claimed the tweet was from a new song Davido was working on.

udyszn:

"You no fit buy Oyo State, na Belgium you wan come buy?"

savinuch_:

"Hope no be line for that verse?"

xx_zamani:

"THINGS PLEASE 001 when you go buy Ghana ."

_diyah01:

"You don dey cook for studio again cook’nt you??"

ShadrackAmonooC:=

"Relocate In Ghana Shatta Movement Love You! OBO! SM X 30Billion Gang ."

Big_graceee:

"As You no g€t power to buy the Gr@mmy award na Belgium u wan buy now."

DaddyZee02:

"Na Burnaboy make u buy d guy wahala too much."

ukange_davidx:

"Your don try push those your new artiste Them no still blow."

Did Davido meet with Pogba?

Davido made headlines after he linked up with former Manchester United midfielder and France international Paul Pogba.

In a heartwarming video, the duo were seen exchanging pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Davido too de look won can eye self...like say he don achieve as a guy man abi."

