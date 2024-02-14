Valentine's Day is celebrated yearly on February 14, but there are some countries where this romantic event does not take place. Also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, the day is set aside for lovers to exchange gifts and appreciate each other's worth.

On Valentine's Day, couples are often seen in fun places spending time together and sharing affection. This event has existed for many centuries. However, popular as this event is, it is not celebrated in some countries or restricted to some extent because it is considered religiously unacceptable. Legit.ng lists seven countries where Valentine's Day is not observed or restricted.

Valentine's Day is discouraged in some countries. Photo credit: Getty Images/Goldmund and Alexandr Kolesnikov. Photos are used for illustration purpose only and not related to the story.

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia

Celebrating Saint Valentine's Day in Malaysia could get one into trouble as it is considered illegal. According to authorities, there is an existing fatwa againscelebratingof the love event as it is consideree against Islamic teachings.

This is more so as 61 per cent of the population in Malaysia are Muslims. In 2005, the Islamic authorities in the country issued a fatwa, warning Valentine's activities could lead to vices such as pre-marital sex.

People who marked the event were at one time reportedly arrested by the authorities.

Indonesia

Indonesia has the highest number of Muslims in the world, and in the city of Banda Aceh, couples are discouraged from embarking on Valentine's Day activities.

Years back, authorities warned residents not to celebrate the event as it goes against Islami teachings.

The city's mayor, Aminullah Usman, was quoted to have said in 2020:

"To maintain the purity of Islamic values and strengthen Islamic laws, we would like to inform the public that Valentine's Day goes against Islamic law and is not a part of Aceh's culture."

Iran

Iran is one of the countries where the celebration of Valentine's Day is considered immoral and even illegal.

In Iran, authorities have variously categorised the one-day romance event as a 'decadent Western culture' and warned people against observing it.

In 2016, police authorities in Iran warned shops and fun outlets not to promote Valentine's Day.

India

In India, Valentine's Day is also viewed by some as immoral and against the teachings of Hinduism.

There have been calls for a total ban on Valentine's Day celebrations as, according to those who don't like it, the event promotes unacceptable values.

Pakistan

The celebration of Valentine's Day is considered illegal in Pakistan as it was banned severally by government authorities.

Even media coverage of activities surrounding Valentine's Day is banned in the country.

In 2018, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a warning to television and radio stations against any Valentine's Day celebrations.

The body said:

"No event shall be held at the official level or at any public place."

Saudi Arabia

Displaying private affection, such as kissing and other romance, is considered a taboo in Saudi Arabia.

In 2008, a fatwa was issued against the sale of items related to Valentine's Day, especially red-themed items.

Also, restaurants and fun places were warned against promoting the event.

Russia

Valentine's Day is not so pronounced in Russia as it is in other developed countries of the world.

At least, one Russian region is known to have issued an official ban on fun activities on February 14.

According to reports, authorities in the region of Belgorod insist that Valentine's Day promotes promiscuity.

Couple shares their love story

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple impressed their followers due to their calm demeanour a day before their wedding ceremony three years ago.

In a throwback video, they posted a day before Valentine's, the couple was spotted strolling on the road casually without any atom of pressure.

The couple said they were observing their wedding ceremony on a budget, and they did not put themselves in financial distress.

Source: Legit.ng