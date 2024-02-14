A Nigerian couple’s video of taking their children to school in Canada went viral on TikTok

The video showed the young children’s excitement as they got ready to start school in a new country

It also featured the foreign staff, who seemed keen and enthusiastic to look after their students

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple taking their children to school in Canada captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video as shared by @chidimmaezema, posted by the proud parents, revealed the young children’s excitement and curiosity as they got ready to start school in a foreign country, with different weather, culture, and language.

It also featured the friendly and welcoming staff of the Canadian school, who seemed keen and enthusiastic to look after their pupils.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious muthama said:

“Congrats ,o God open the door for my whole family to in 2024 to go to Canada.”

Selfcare& Period Care:

“Congratulations you are a motivation to me and I am genuinely happy for you.”

Adorablemom3 wrote:

“Lord this is my dream for my children, I connect uk 2024.”

Queen Oseki:

“God has been faithful to yoU and ur family, more open doors and favour.”

Chachajacy:

“Can't wait to give my kids this life ameen.”

Gubs:

“Off to a great start. Much love!”

Charles Rosemary:

“Congratulations , join me pray that my children will also geta good live.”

Shugar:

“Congratulations i tap from your blessing dear.”

Precious muthama:

“l just love watching the videos you make.”

Amaya empire:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings, Amen.”

Chielozie Chukwuagozikam:

“My children will school there in Jesus name amen..I believe.”

Ve-ra:

“Congratulations dear the God wer do ur own will remember me and my family... amen.”

Evangelist precious:

“Wow congratulations I tap from this grace sis.”

User7148371282625:

“Congratulations to you ma.”

