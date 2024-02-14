Famous Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has reacted to Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi’s challenge with cyberbullying

The movie star encouraged the football star not to the comments from critics to heart and encouraged him to restore his Instagram posts

Lege’s advice to Iwobi was met with a series of hilarious reactions from social media users

Famous Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, has voiced out about football player Alex Iwobi being a victim of cyberbullying.

Recall that after Nigeria lost the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match to Ivory Coast, many netizens started to attack Iwobi’s performance on social media.

This led to the football star’s withdrawal on social media with rumours of him planning to leave Super Eagles.

Shortly after Iwobi deleted all his Instagram posts, Lege Miamii took to social media to advise him.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Nollywood actor told Iwobi that getting backlash from football fans was normal and that he shouldn’t take the comments from critics to heart.

According to Lege, Iwobi was the next target for Nigerians to blame because Ahmed Musa did not play, and Troost Ekong scored a penalty goal for the country.

Not stopping there, the actor instructed Iwobi’s girlfriend to cook for him to console him. Lege then told Iwobi to act like a man and return his pictures on Instagram to get more followers and enjoy engagement from his fans.

Reactions as Lege Miamii advises Iwobi

The video of Lege encouraging Alex Iwobi to return his Instagram photos was met with reactions from netizens. Some of them expressed their amusement in the comment section.

b_uniqu.e:

“Eh? Did I hear “you’re stronging more?” This egbon sef even auto correct was dragging with me as I was typing it .”

isioma_yocambel:

“I don’t think a lot of people watched the match tho, they just come online and cause people pains. Did you all watch Aina play? Alex was far better. Olodo people.”

Mstarbryant:

“Oga shut up !!!! … criticism and cyber bullying are 2 different things … so again I say mugu SHUT UP !!!”

Thereal_beth:

“The word “Be a man” has k!lled lots of men. Let us normalize men showing emotions. The bullying was too much!! Nothing justifies it!”

emeso_azonobo:

“It’s how they are making this lege feel important for me ! Sick!”

Big_propeller_10:

“Iwobi if he pain you just retire for international football and face your club that’s it no come Dey do like woman for here , we expected more from you but you didn’t deliver.”

Cee_hem_r_ghost:

“We are just being too sentimental. Alex iwobi is a pro for crying out loud and he needs to give his all on the pitch. Only if he knows what Argentina did to Messi but still Messi never gave up. He went ahead and prove them all wrong by giving them a World Cup. We love you @alexanderiwobi the pressure is just on you to do better .”

Jay Jay Okocha speaks to Iwobi’s critics

Renowned footballer JayJay Okocha has spoken out in defence of his nephew Alex Iwobi, who has been exposed to massive cyberbullying after the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast.

The legend first addressed his countrymen and prayed for the nation's well-being. He then went on to show support and love to his nephew, noting that the trolls weren't necessary.

According to Jay Jay, people should treat others with kindness and respect, as he referenced the Golden Rule.

