Asisat Oshoala is the latest footballer to throw her weight behind her male counterpart Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has been repeatedly dragged on social media since the end of the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

Asisat Oshola, in different posts, tackled Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut and online critic Verydarkman

Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi has continued to make headlines hours after the Super Eagles failed to win their fourth AFCON cup after a defeat to Cote d'Ivoire in the final.

As many footballers continue to rally around Iwobi, who has been blamed for the Super Eagles' defeat, Asisat Oshoala, a Nigerian female football star, has also drummed support for her male counterpart.

Asisat Oshoala tackles Tunde Ednut and VDM. Credit: @asisat_oshoala @mazitundeednut @verydarman

Source: Instagram

Alex Iwobi: Why Asisat Oshola blasted Tunde Ednut, Verydarkman

Asisat, in different posts via her Instastory, lashed out at Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut and online critic Verydarkman for being among those who spearheaded the campaign against Iwobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The female footballer revealed how Tunde Ednut turned himself into a god with money given to him by some big boys.

Asisat, who slammed the blogger for calling out Iwobi despite being a failed musician, also blasted him for shaming women on his page.

"We accept constructive criticism, but he is a bully. He go use giveaway cover up again as usual. Mtcheww," Asisat wrote.

Slide the post below to see different screenshots of Asisat Oshoala dragging Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman

Netizens react as Asisat Oshola blows hot over Alex Iwobi

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

kfarell:

"She didn’t go through the corners she face them with her full chest I support her on this."

stunch4_5:

"Who is Iwobi? Messi was bullied back then when he lost 2 consecutive titles for his country compare to Iwobi."

hephzibahh___:

"On this one ehn…. I support Asisat."

la__szn:

"Tunde no get sense normal."

mr.thormiwa:

"Iwobi played Rubbish."

olatunde_starboi:

"He reach Iwobi turn na una turn una self to something else Wetin make then to Ronaldo and Messi do na everybody we blame no be only iwobi."

How Okocha responded to Iwobi's critics

Legit.ng also reported that veteran footballer JayJay Okocha spoke out in defence of his nephew Alex Iwobi.

Okocha noted that trolling Iwobi was not necessary.

According to the footballer, people should treat others with kindness and respect, as he referenced the Golden Rule.

Source: Legit.ng