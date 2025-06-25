Alaafin of Oyo and Ooni of Ife recently made the frontline of blogs following their recent appearance at the 2025 West African Economic Summit

Separate videos captured how the two monarchs made dramatic entrances at the event’s premises with indigenous chanters

However, Alaafin of Oyo’s chanter was accused of insulting the king, triggering mixed reactions online

A new video of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, made waves online, showing their power and affluence.

The video circulating online showed how different chanters honoured the two monarchs during the 2025 West African Economic Summit.

Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo’s entrance at the 2025 West African Economic Summit trend. Credit: @ooniadimuliafe, @thealafinaofoyo

Source: Instagram

The two revered kings, Alaafin of Oyo and Ooni of Ife, made a magnificent entrance at the high-profile event in Ibadan, with their chanters uniquely ushering them into the event hall.

Netizens admired the separate theatrics that announced the presence of the rulers, down to how they settled on their various seats.

However, when the Alaafin of Oyo was about to sit, the chanter was seen lavishing praise on the king.

What the chanter said while celebrating the monarch sparked interest online, with many accusing him of using foul language on the Alaafin of Oyo.

Watch the videos below:

Watch Alaafin of Oyo's video here:

Reactions trail video of Alaafin, Ooni

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mzolori said:

"The wife is just happy to be living the life 😂."

tijanileo said:

"Ooni of Ife, Classy King 👑 ❤️👏."

gbemisola_tayoadeyi said:

"Seeing how much these kings are being showered with praises, now imagine how the 24 elders and the 4 living creatures worship the king of kings just as described in Revelations ch 4."

freeskinremedies said:

"I just love seeing culture and traditions being represented and sustained."

naijakitchendubai said:

"That Oyo king get steeze🔥🔥."

art_by_odinakachukwu said:

"The both of them are both awesome in their different ways 💛."

oluabdullateef said:

"This is actually beautiful, wonderful representation of culture from the two Kings."

sogbae_dotcom said:

"Owoade's entrance is like odunlade trying to imitate femi Adebayo 😂."

titilopeofijebuland said:

"Alaafin just trying to create something else…. It was very peaceful and no controversy during Oba lamidi….. I wish this new one didn’t listen to stories and face his people in peace and love…. Very soon people will stop inviting them together to events and Oni will highly be respected anyday anytime."

neekeetek said:

"Olori with the beautiful smile…she definitely understands the assignment. Kabiyesi oO ! 🫡❤️🌹."

gbemisolaolawale said:

"2 most powerful Yoruba kings."

aare__d__entertainer said:

"Proud ife boy👏 that my king right there."

khalifahgocrazy said:

"I no know why Alaafin no dey wan gree say Ooni na number 1 of all Kings oo, the late ones too no gree for themselves, and na so so fight!!."

Alaafin vs Ooni: Oluwo speaks on superiority

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said the Alaafin title is superior to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo stated that the Alaafin title was originally reserved for the Oduduwa descendants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng