The Super Eagles' Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro, has finally broken his silence as he speaks about his team's loss at the 2023 AFCON final

He shared during an interview session with some journalists his thoughts about defeat and while the Super Eagles performed woefully

Peseiro also spoke about the Ivory Coast and their performance in the final; he noted that they deserved to win

Jose Peseiro, the national team manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has finally broken his silence about his team's performance in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese manager was seen fielding some questions fired at him by some journalists while he was leaving the stadium.

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro finally reacts to his teams' loss against Cote d'Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON final. Photo credit: @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Peseiro shared with the journalists why Nigeria lost and what Cote d'Ivoire did differently, which helped them comprehensively beat the Super Eagles.

Did Cote d'Ivoire deserve to win?

Peseiro was asked if Cote d'Ivoire deserved to win, and he responded yes. He also noted that the Eagle's performance in the final was their worst throughout the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Portuguese manager, however, quickly noted that it was a tough tournament, and the Eagles gave a good account of themselves by coming second out of 24 teams.

He stated that this was their first loss in the competition, and it was to the host nation.

Watch Peseiro's interview here:

Nigerians react to Peseiro's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Peseiro's comments about the Super Eagles' loss:

@muazu3329:

"You are not a good coach. This guy has to go. NFA go back to the drawing board, select a local coach, pay him well. Let us focus on our local talents and build a solid team. South Africa is a proof…"

@ifunanyapam:

"True he didnt lie."

@geminnanya:

"Tactically Deficient. At least lose honourably. Winning is not a do-or-die."

@muyiwa.omotayo:

"He was so poor as a coach. Couldn't make timely substitutions. He didn't change formations that wasn't working. He couldn't even read the match."

@igbetinkelvin:

"You are also the worst coach in the history of Nigeria."

@dsunego_1:

"The Coach tried. He did his job. It was left for the team to deliver."

@anaegyy:

"Make them lie this guy down give am 6."

Seun Kuti drums support for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti issued a stern warning ahead of the 2023 AFCON final.

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, the musician warned fans of Premier League club Manchester United to stay away from the Super Eagles game.

Source: Legit.ng