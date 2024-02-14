Talented gospel artist Tim Godfrey spurred the humanity of many with his recent rare act of kindness

The musician came across a video of an okpa seller singing one of his hit tracks and was moved to lift her family out of poverty

Godfrey, among the numerous plans outlined for the woman, was to build her musical career, considering the golden texture of her voice

Nigerian gospel singer Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey, popularly known as Tim Godfrey, has melted the hearts of many with his kindness towards a random street woman.

The Nara hitmaker was moved recently after he came across an online video of a woman singing one of his songs, while selling okpa on the streets.

Tim Godfrey set to build the career of a okpa seller Credit: @timgodfrey

Source: Instagram

The aged woman identified as Grace Ugwu, aka Amara, delivered a sweet melodious version of the song, which geared the lyrical evangelist to send one of his friends in Nigeria to look for her.

The gospel artist promised to care for the woman’s family, including her four growing children.

Following that, Tim Godfrey and his team launched an Instagram page for as they plan on building her career as a gospel songstress.

Godfrey further played for the support of his fans and followers by sharing the woman’s account number so that she could get more donations.

Reactions trail Tim Godfrey's kindness

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

msevey_mac:

"Even her voice sef!! Can't wait to see the greatness about to be unleashed from her..God be praised."

victoria_okwuegbunam:

"Chai. God bless Dr Tim. Woman is a family woman. She loves her husband so much."

waxx.empire:

"Praise God. Wowwww the God that sees . She is the kindest soul ever. Her house burned down recently. I’m so happy."

djernesty:

"It was a touching outing for us who went to locate her. Thank you and God Bless you Dr Tim for picking this woman to be a huge blessing to her and her family sir."

ms_nkiey:

"Thank you Father You lift up the forgotten always May your seed in her yield hundred folds in Jesus name Amen."

nasvicshine's profile picture

"My strength is in praise and worship" I can relate God bless and uplift her beyond her expectations. God bless Dr. Tim and his team

toluwaseh:

"I'm sensing that another Osinachi is about to emerge Thank you Dr. Tim for locating."

