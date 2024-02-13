Nigerian singer Portable’s wife Omobewaji, has voiced out on social media following claims that she was beaten up

Reports had made the rounds earlier that the Zazu star beat up Bewaji after he got the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife pregnant and she kicked against him

After photos of Bewaji’s alleged bruised body went viral, the young lady went online to react to the claims

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable’s wife, Bewaji, has reacted to claims of being beaten up by her husband.

It all started when the popular anonymous blog, Gistlover, posted claims about the Zazu crooner beating up Bewaji because she protested against him getting the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami, pregnant.

Nigerians speak as Portable's wife Bewaji reacts to beating allegations. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

Gistlover also shared a series of screenshots of Bewaji’s chat where she complained about the singer’s physical assault towards her while sharing photos of bruises all over her body.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bewaji reacts to claims of Portable beating her

Shortly after Gistlover’s post went viral, Bewaji quickly went on her Instagram page to debunk the claims.

During an Instagram live video, Bewaji accused people of being behind the claims of Portable beating her. She then stated that she has no issue with her husband.

According to Bewaji, online inlaws want to destroy her home but she wouldn’t allow them. She noted that Portable is outside the country and she cannot wait to see him. She also made it clear that the Zazu singer has been taking care of her and she did not go and meet anybody to cry for help.

Also during the IG Live session, Bewaji made it clear that she wasn’t going to leave Portable’s house for anybody and she will continue to remain Mrs Badmus.

The singer’s wife claimed that her account was hacked last year which led to her putting her page on private after she recovered it.

In Yoruba she said:

“You online inlaws want to destroy my home, me and my husband don’t have any issues, I can’t even wait to see him. Someone that has been caring for me, did I personally post that I have any issues with him? Did I come and cry to you guys? Look at my skin. Why are you people so daft? You people want to destroy my home and I know the people behind this. I’m enjoying my home with my husband so what’s your concern? Is it someone who is outside of the country that flew in to beat me up? You people can’t chase me from this house, I own my home, I am Mrs Badmus, so all of you should get out. My account was even hacked and I just retrieved it last year, that’s why my page is private till now.”

See the video below:

Bewaji also took to her Instagram stories to rant about the situation. The young lady shared a screenshot of her chat with Portable where the singer advised her to stop explaining herself on social media.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react as Bewaji defends Portable

Shortly after Portable’s wife Bewaji shut down claims of him beating her up, her posts drew the attention of many netizens and they dropped their hot takes. A number of them called her an understanding wife.

Read some of their comments below:

chyomsss:

“Keep debunking till he remove your eye.”

remmychanter:

“Suffering and smiling .”

gabbysho24:

“Don’t come to us later oh…. Because you just shot yourself on the leg with a particular word inside this live wey you do.. Some of us are not kids we can read in between the lines. Ire O.”

vitamin_tomi:

“Don’t ever defend an abusive man pls ..”

bt_apparel:

“Chief mrs endurance portable .”

aabim_bola:

“See as her voice dey shake bewaji speak up now, no let portable remove your eyes until you talk o .”

jeffryprettypretty:

“Nothing wey understanding wife no dey go through for husband house, it's well.”

gem_essa:

“Lmao Delulu you better talk now ooo we won’t do justice for bewaji o.”

ajoke_ad3:

“Even with evidence, she said it was an accident.”

oluwa.ti.demilade:

“I don’t want to hear justice for anybody Mrs endurance.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Her eyes sef are still swollen boya from tears or slap.”

_biola_b:

“I can see the fear in her voice , her voice is shaky. Wetin money and low self esteem go cause .”

yes_iam_ife:

“I can feel the pain in her voice, sha wink twice if you need help.”

Investor_perry:

“E sure me say Portable don threaten her sincerely she is still a small girl, but she is carried away with luxury; the trips, money and wife of a star. Hope she doesn’t realize it too late. Make e sha no collect her phone and car as usual. Ire oo na their family problem be that.”

ferraribongkem:

“Domestic vawulence victims are always in denial until it's too late. I pray it's not too late for her.”

juliusyinka1:

“Iyawo Tony Montana I pity you, I pray he doesn't end up ki*lling you Apparently he Don call you for phone threaten you cos even from this life video we can tell you're under duress and shaking seriously, ok nah.”

Portable & Ashabi Simple unfollow each other on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable and his baby mama's love affair hit the brick.

The singer and actress lover Ashabi Simple recently unfollowed each other on Instagram over some comments the latter made during a recent interview with Biola Bayo.

Despite Portable having a wife, he had been known to shower praises on Ashabi on social media, with the young actress also reciprocating his show of love.

Source: Legit.ng