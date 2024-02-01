Nollywood actress Ashabi Simple recently took a bold step concerning her relationship with her baby daddy, Portable

Ashabi Simple stunned many as she pulled down all the pictures and videos of her baby daddy from her Instagram page

This move is coming days after Portable brutally dragged her online and warned her against disrespecting his first wife

Nollywood actress Omobolarinwa Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, seems set to walk away from her relationship with controversial Nigerian Street-pop artist Portable.

Days after Ashabi was called out and slammed online by her baby daddy over a recent interview she granted to actress Biola Bayo, she responded.

Actress Ashabi Simple reacts to her baby daddy's videos dragging her online as she pulls down all his pics and clips on her page. Photo credit: @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Ashabi yanks off videos & pics of Portable on her IG

In response to being brutally dragged online by her estranged lover, the actress went on her social media pages to yank off everything related to Portable posted there.

Ashabi's decision to do this seemed fueled by Portable's comment that he is only committed to one woman: his first wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi.

In his viral video, Portable slammed Ashabi as a side-chic who didn't know her place and was stepping beyond her boundaries.

Ashabi Simple has a son for the singer, but Portable has never officially called her his wife. He has constantly noted that he has just one wife, Omobewaji.

See the post confirming the removal below:

See how netizens reacted to Ashabi's actions

Here are some of the comments that trailed the Ashabi's actions:

Portable & Ashabi Simple unfollow each other on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable and his baby mama's love affair hit the brick.

The singer and actress lover Ashabi Simple recently unfollowed each other on Instagram over some comments the latter made during a recent interview with Biola Bayo.

Despite Portable having a wife, he had been known to shower praises on Ashabi on social media, with the young actress also reciprocating his show of love.

Source: Legit.ng