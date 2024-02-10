Nigerian skitmaker Ashmusy has cried out on social media following her interaction with a giveaway winner

Taking to social media, the public figure disclosed that she mistakenly sent N1 million instead of N100,000 to the fan

Ashmusy’s situation with the fan drew a series of interesting comments from netizens, with some bashing the socialite

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, caused an online star after mistakenly sending N1 million to a fan.

The socialite, who was running a giveaway online, took to her official Instagram page to cry out about sending one of the winners N1 million instead of N100,000.

Nigerians react as Ashmusy mistakenly sends N1 million to fan. Photos: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

According to Ashmusy, the mistake happened because she was driving when she was making the transfer. She also added that she was going to reach out to the person via DM.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Jesus ooooooo I mistakenly sent 1m to the last winner, I was driving and typing and rushing I don send am dm, hope he or she replies ewoo.”

Shortly after that, Ashmusy updated netizens that despite her reaching out to the giveaway winner, they were not responding to her messages.

In her words:

“The person never reply my dm o”.

See her post below:

Reactions as Ashmusy mistakenly sends N1m to fan

Ashmusy’s situation with the fan soon spread on social media and caught the attention of Nigerians. A number of them had mixed feelings about the skitmaker’s dilemma. Read some of their comments below:

iamkolawole:

“You mistakenly sent 1m to someone while driving, but you also picked the person while driving? If you can pick the person while driving without a mistake , why make such a mistake? This social media culture is not for me; people do anything to trend.. bloggers will definitely trend this tomorrow.”

captainbeddings:

“The person na your own, you already know people that you give money, so rest, he will return when you both are done creating awareness.”

itisbobby:

“Someone say otilor .”

troytakes_off':

“Just leave am for the person this one don go, no be you dey make mouth say you spend millions in a day .”

zandikamaroma:

“Surely he will return it.”

god_first9090:

“Social media drama.”

tunandez:

“Obinna, pls return the money oooo.”

Swift__glam:

“OMG! I pray the person reply o.”

owas__zee:

“This is called miracle .”

olu_herodotus:

“So you mistakenly sent about 700$ to someone and you entered panic mode. But u guys can come on podcast and say things like 5MILLION NAIRA IS NOTHING TO YOU. Fake life has ruined you. .”

Official_dtwinz07:

“Dey play . Nobi u say u dey make 5M daily what’s 1M to you.”

austine_alexander_joy:

“Regardless it’s stealing if she or he doesn’t give back the money.”

How much Ashmusy makes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy sparked reactions on social media with the kind of money she claims she rakes in at the end of the month.

In a video, the skit maker and influencer showed that her monthly income range is N5m to N65m.

The skit maker added that for any man to sort her bills, he has to spend up to N20m before she can value his input.

Source: Legit.ng