PDP chieftain Reno Omokri has reacted to the statement of RCCG general overseer, Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye in reaction to the death of Ekiti monarchs said Holyghots fire will consume those messing with the traditional rulers

Omokri disagreed and noted that there are battles meant for God to fight and there are battles God has empowered humans to fight and emerge victorious

Reno Omokri has strongly opposed Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who called down the “fire of God” to consume the killers of traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Reno Omokri has condemned Adeboye's call for God's wrath as he backs Senator Ned Nwoko's firearm bill. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Sahara Reporters confirmed that Adeboye, in reaction to the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state by gunmen, said that those trying to mess around with traditional rulers in the country would not know peace as the monarchs were anointed.

Pastor Adeboye made this statement during the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service programme held on Friday, February 2.

This came after two prominent monarchs were accosted and killed by unknown gunmen in Ekiti state headed by Governor Abiodun Oyebanji and also invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd).

Reacting, Adeboye said:

“The fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers. Because as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed.”

Reacting via a series of tweets posted on his X account on Sunday, February 4, Omokri, backed Senator Ned Nwoko's bill allowing Nigerians to carry firearms for self protection.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"I am afraid I will have to strongly disagree with Pastor Adeboye. No "Fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers." The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is a much loved and respected elder in the Lord. However, we cannot keep outsourcing to God what He has equipped us to deal with by ourselves. That is complacency and fatalism. And faith without works is dead!

"We call upon the God of Israel to deal with kidnappers and bandits. But Israel, whose God we call upon, calls upon their army to deal with their own version of kidnappers and bandits.

"Miracles are for things we cannot do for ourselves. What was God's response to Moses? "The LORD said to him, “What is that in your hand?”-Exodus 4:2.

"Nigeria ought to answer that question God asked Moses."

Ekiti monarchs’ death: 13 suspects arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 13 suspects had been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disclosed this on Thursday, February 1.

Its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said:

“Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.”

