Nigerian singer Omah Lay got people talking online with how he chose to mourn the Super Eagles' loss against Cote d'Ivoire

The singer took to his social media handle to drop a line from his popular song Soso, and it seemed to have resonated with many young people online

In his post, Omah Lay's comment created a bit of fear online as he noted that he was in pain and would want Soso to take it away

Renowned Afrobeats singer Stanley Omah Dibia has sparked massive reactions online with his recent comments making the rounds online.

The singer had reacted to the Super Eagles' loss against Cote d'Ivoire in the final of AFCON, calling for Soso to take his pains away.

He is not the only person who shared his thoughts, asking Soso to relieve them of their pain after the loss.

Indigenous rapper Odumodu Blvck also posted the same thing on his page, calling for Soso to take his pain away.

Why is Omah Lay called an Afro-depression singer?

Since his big break in the music industry, has become quite famous for his unique sounds.

However, many have tagged it as Afro-depression because he tends to sing about mental health and his struggles to find happiness.

See Omah Lay's comment as he reacts to the Super Eagles' loss:

Reactions trail Omah Lay's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Omah Lay's comments:

@realestos:

"Chai! Super Eagles don give my boy depression again, person wey dey rock yansh yesterday."

@Alashkid:

"Soso take my pain away."

@Upendypabloo:

"What is the reason you do not have your own peace of mind” I go just raise Nigerian flag."

@bigwizarrdd:

"Even soso need person to take pain comot from am."

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"Werey enter studio drop banger with this pain abeg."

@realsophy:

"Soso herself is also in pains."

@SOSOD90:

"Omah lay leave me I don marry."

@anthonystilldey:

"Take it away and put it where? Hold joor."

@wizkidfc_:

"Soso dey face her own pain like this o."

