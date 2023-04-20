Popular Nigerian skit maker Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, sparked hilarious reactions online over his recent assertion of his wealth

The online content creator engaged his fans and followers in a question-and-answer section where he revealed his current worth

While at that, the comedian further disclosed the number of hoses in possession, which sent netizens into a blare

Popular Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus, recently stirred reactions as he disclosed his wealth and the number of houses he owns.

The comedian engaged his followers on social media during a question-and-answer session with those who wanted to learn more about him.

Regarding his net worth, Sabinus disclosed that it is now 600 million naira.

When asked how many houses he owned, Mr. Funny responded that he had four residences in two separate states in Nigeria.

See his post below

Netizens react

_iamsheila__:

"I read that in his voice and his facial expression investor vibes ."

4pf.poto:

"He nor well everybody capping on the internet."

sabitalknews:

Only investors can relate to this

swt_ellaberry_backup:

"Imagination wan wound am."

effedeborah:

"All these people screaming lies, do you know how much people are making on YouTube?"

Nigerians react to hilarious video of Sabinus swimming in his house pool

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus, got people online with a clip of himself swimming like a child that was shared on his page.

Oga Sabinus, who recently acquired a new house with a swimming pool, has finally moved into his new property.

In celebration of Christmas, the skit maker seemed to have decided to take a deep breath in his new pool, even though he didn't know how to swim.

Sabinus met man who dressed like him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sabinus finally met his viral look-alike, Mr Cultivator, during a recent event.

Mr. cultivator first made headlines after he stormed Aba dressed like the ace comedian.

Not only did he dress like the comedian, but he also arrived in the area in convoy, and eyewitnesses stormed out to take photos with him thinking he was the main Sabinus.

